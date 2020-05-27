80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Youth sports programs earn accolade

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 27, 2020 - 3:35 pm
 

Children and parents have known for years that the sports programs offered by Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department are top-notch.

Now, word of the department’s good work is being heard across the country thanks to a new designation from the National Alliance of Youth Sports.

The city’s parks and recreation department recently received the Better Sports for Kids Quality Program Provider designation from the organization for its youth sports programming, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the city.

“The designation demonstrates the parks and recreation department’s quality, safety, oversight and commitment to the youth we serve,” she said. “It’s basically a stamp of approval.”

According to the National Alliance of Youth Sports, the designation recognizes organizations that meet high standards when administering youth sports programs. There is no cost to apply for the evaluation.

Lehr, a certified youth sports administrator, said she learned about the organization’s suggestions and recommendations when she attended conferences and has been incorporating them into the city’s programs for the past several years but didn’t have the time to “fully delve into it.”

A key component for the certification was to update the department’s policies and procedures and make sure they were accessible to all participants, their parents and coaches.

Having the policies and procedures in place helps the department provide “the best programs for children’s sports that we can have.”

“It includes ethics pledges for coaches and parents so they know what our expectations are,” she added.

It also includes contingency plans for emergency situations tailored for each location where youth programs are offered and deals with topics such as what to do when there is an unexpected weather change and how to handle suspicious packages.

Lehr said there were five requirements to obtain the designation. They are:

▶ Up-to-date and accessible written policies and procedures.

▶ Standardized volunteer screening.

▶ Training for coaches, staff and parents that includes concussion awareness, first aid and skill development.

▶ Rules for every sport offered and available modifications.

▶ Accountability that includes contact information for program leaders, the ability to provide feedback and evaluations, standard method for handling complaints, and safety inspections of facilities and equipment.

The accountability component was especially important for Lehr.

“Holding people accountable and really having some written standards that people follow … and how we handle complaints is a big thing. I’m on the field all the time and people can approach me, but if they don’t know who I am … Now, if you have a complaint, this is who to contact and what to do so we can find a resolution,” she said.

The quality assurance designation is good for a year and Lehr said she intends to apply again next year.

“As they update their standards, I, too, will have to update my standards and show that I am implementing them,” she said. “I feel good about it and we are strengthening the program year by year.”

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Deborah Wall) A lone Joshua tree sits atop a mesa overlooking the Colorado River near Pearce F ...
Mojave Desert home to Joshua trees
By Deborah Wall Boulder City Review

To outsiders, the Joshua tree might look nightmarish and threatening, with its daggerlike spines and odd, sometimes grotesque growth habit. But to most Mojave Desert dwellers it is strikingly beautiful. In the morning light, or under a full moon, the Joshua tree’s silhouette is the definition of drama. And because they grow almost nowhere else, to see one is to know we are home.

(Virginia Tech) AJ Pouch, seen swimming in the ACC’s swimming and diving championship in Gree ...
Pouch named top rookie at Virginia Tech
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

AJ Pouch, a 2019 graduate of Boulder City High School and swimming star, is making a splash on the collegiate level after being named the rookie of the year at Virginia Tech University.

A state championship won in November by the girls volleyball team helped contribute to Boulder ...
Eagles take the ‘Cup’
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification, recognizing its all-around excellence as a program.

(Deborah Wall) A female hummingbird feeds her young. Female hummingbirds lay two eggs and incub ...
If you feed them, they will ‘hum’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Now is the time of year you’ll probably be seeing and hearing more hummingbirds around Southern Nevada. If you want to attract them to your yard or patio — and who doesn’t — think about putting up a hummingbird feeder. While this is an easy task, it does come with a commitment of changing the nectar and cleaning the feeder.

Boulder City High School's head varsity baseball coach Ed McCann, seen shortly after he was hir ...
Season ends with disappointment
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Worst case scenario for high school athletics finally came to fruition April 23 when the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced that it has officially canceled all spring sporting events.

(Deborah Wall) This petroglyph panel of bighorn sheep can be found in Grapevine Canyon in Lake ...
Online rock art studies best alternative for now
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you can’t get outdoors to enjoy the sights and our natural treasures right now, a great thing to do would be to find out more about them on the internet. One good choice might be to learn more about rock art, specifically petroglyphs and pictographs, as there is a large concentration in our area.

(Bret Lundgaard) Bret Lundgaard, in back at left, Princeton University’s head swim coach ...
Tigers’ swim coach earns his stripes
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding success in his first collegiate head coaching gig, Boulder City High alumnus Bret Lundgaard has led Princeton University to its first Ivy League championship since 2015.

(Jonathan Neal) Jonathan Neal, a senior at Boulder City High School, recently signed a letter o ...
BCHS baseball star commits to Clackamas
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A rising star for Boulder City High School’s baseball team, senior Jonathan Neal has committed to Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Oregon.