83°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Girls wrestling to become sanctioned high school sport in Nevada

Centennial’s Tylene Tran dominates Virgin Valley’s Raylynn Woods during their 110 ...
Centennial’s Tylene Tran dominates Virgin Valley’s Raylynn Woods during their 110 pound match in the Southern Nevada girls wrestling meet at Bonanza High School on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
bcr default image
Awards continue for volleyball team
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Rhiley Beck throws a strike against ...
High school softball squad rewarded for efforts this season
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Robinson named to 1st team All-State
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Rdview Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Rogers named league player of the year
By Alex Wright Special to Boulder City Review
June 12, 2025 - 4:18 pm
 

Girls wrestling will become an officially sanctioned high school sport in Nevada beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association voted unanimously to sanction the sport on the first day of the summer Board of Control meetings Tuesday in Reno.

Currently, girls wrestling is offered as a division under the four classes of boys wrestling (5A, 4A, 3A and 2A), and the state meet is called the girls state invitational.

Nothing will change for the upcoming school year, but in 2026-27, a separate Class 4A for girls will be created with an official state meet.

According to participation numbers from the NIAA, 577 girls wrestled this season. That’s a jump from 509 in 2023-24 and 388 in 2022-23.

The 356 wrestlers who competed in the postseason this year represented a 19% increase from the 300 participants in 2024.

Girls wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. According to participation numbers from the National Federation of High School Sports Associations, 64,257 girls wrestled in high school in the 2023-24 school year, a 102 percent increase from 2021-22 (31,654).

5A baseball grows

Also at the meeting, the board approved spring sports realignment proposals and postseason formats.

Among the notable changes is the Class 5A Southern Region expanding to 17 teams for baseball. The original proposal from a May meeting had 12 teams, but Bonanza, Foothill, Green Valley, Legacy and Sierra Vista all had their appeals to move from 4A to 5A approved.

The teams in the 5A Southern Region will be Arbor View, Basic, Bishop Gorman, Bonanza, Centennial, Coronado, Desert Oasis, Durango, Faith Lutheran, Foothill, Green Valley, Las Vegas, Legacy, Liberty, Palo Verde, Sierra Vista and Shadow Ridge.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Awards continue for volleyball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their claim as the most accomplished high school boys volleyball program in the 3A classification this decade, Boulder City High School had four players named to the All-State team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Robinson named to 1st team All-State
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Four Eagles were named to the 3A All-State team after helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the 3A state tournament.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Rdview Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Rogers named league player of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Leading Boulder City High School softball to the 3A state tournament, eight Eagles were named to the All-Mountain League team, highlighted by player of the year Payton Rogers.

Boys and girls swim team members during their recent team banquet.
Eight swimmers lead awards for girls
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls swimming finished fourth at the 3A state meet, and for their efforts, eight Eagles were named to the All-Southern Region team.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll BCHS boys and girls swim teams at the 3A state meet.
Swimmers dominate All-Southern Region team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School boys swimming capture their third consecutive 3A state championship, 12 Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Region team.

Photo courtesy BCHS Members of the BCHS boys swim team point at the updated state championship ...
A look at swim team’s state success
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their tradition of being the gold standard of boys high school swimming in the 3A classification, Boulder City added on to its prestigious pedigree on May 17, successfully capturing their third consecutive state championship.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against ...
Youth movement helps lead Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the 3A state tournament, five Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Nevada team, while 10 Eagles total were named to the All-Mountain League team.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Rewarding their hard work and dedication, six members of the B ...
Zwahlen named 3A Mountain League player of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Among six Boulder City High School boys volleyball players to make the All-Mountain League team, David Zwahlen was named 3A Mountain League player of the year.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hayden Nordstorm hits a ball up the middle of the field a ...
Lady Eagles fall to eventual state champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing with a 1-2 record in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School softball defeated Southern challenger SLAM Academy 8-3 on May 16, followed by a pair of losses to eventual state champion Fernley.