High school softball squad rewarded for efforts this season

Honored by the 3A classification, four Boulder City High School softball players were named to the All-State team.

Helping the Eagles reach the 3A state tournament, seniors Baylee Cook and Kylie Czubernat and junior Payton Rogers were named first-team selections, while sophomore sensation Rhiley Beck made the second team.

“Having four of our starters making the all-state team is awesome and a great accomplishment for these players,” head coach Anjelica Moorhead said. “Their hard work paid off on the field this season.”

Leading the way for the Eagles was Rogers, who was named Mountain League player of the year after helping the Eagles finish with a perfect 12-0 record in league play.

A two-way threat, Rogers finished with an 11-6 record and a 2.14 earned run average with 134 strikeouts on the mound as the team’s ace, while doubling as a forceful power hitter.

At the plate, the junior batted .520 with 49 runs batted in, nine home runs, nine doubles and a triple.

Equally impressive offensively at the plate, Cook batted .484 with 47 RBIs, 13 doubles and four home runs, ending her four-year prep career with the Eagles with a .526 batting average, 183 hits, 174 RBIs, 40 doubles and 17 home runs.

“Baylee had another great season with us and was big for us in the lineup,” Moorhead said. “I’m so happy for all her accolades and very proud of how she finished her career at BCHS.”

Lastly on the first-team, while her numbers may not jump off the page, there was no denying Czubernat’s impact on the team after batting .312 with 14 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

“Kylie could play anywhere on the field and she did that for us,” Moorhead said. “Wherever we needed her, she was there. Utility players are very important to a program. Kylie was that for us. Her knowledge and ability will definitely be missed next year.”

On the mound, Beck compiled a 9-2 record with a 1.97 ERA and 85 strikeouts, while batting .386 with 25 RBIs, four home runs and four doubles.

She’ll return for the Eagles next season, along with Rogers with hopes of another state tournament appearance.

“We have some rebuilding to do next year, but having our pitchers, Payton Rogers and Rhiley Beck back are a great foundation to build on,” Moorhead said. “Looking forward to our season next year and what it will bring.”