Helping to Save Lives

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 3, 2025 - 7:43 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

This past Thursday, 43 youth swimmers helped take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at the Boulder City Pool. The event is part of a global initiative to bring awareness to the need for children to take swim lessons as drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children. The city recently received a $2,500 grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council to help provide lessons for children, from infants to 4 years of age.

By Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capitalizing on great individual efforts, 10 Boulder City High School male athletes were named to the Nevadapreps All-Southern Nevada team, which features the top players in the region regardless of classification.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Five Boulder City High School female athletes were recognized for their impressive efforts and in the process were named to the Nevadapreps All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the top players in the region regardless of classification.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh has been named Boulder City Review girls athlete of the year.

Bonar receives one last high school honor

As a result of excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School senior Sam Bonar has been named Boulder City Review boys athlete of the year.

bcr default image
Awards continue for volleyball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their claim as the most accomplished high school boys volleyball program in the 3A classification this decade, Boulder City High School had four players named to the All-State team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Robinson named to 1st team All-State
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Four Eagles were named to the 3A All-State team after helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the 3A state tournament.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Rdview Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Rogers named league player of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Leading Boulder City High School softball to the 3A state tournament, eight Eagles were named to the All-Mountain League team, highlighted by player of the year Payton Rogers.

Boys and girls swim team members during their recent team banquet.
Eight swimmers lead awards for girls
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls swimming finished fourth at the 3A state meet, and for their efforts, eight Eagles were named to the All-Southern Region team.