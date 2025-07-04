Helping to Save Lives

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

This past Thursday, 43 youth swimmers helped take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at the Boulder City Pool. The event is part of a global initiative to bring awareness to the need for children to take swim lessons as drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children. The city recently received a $2,500 grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council to help provide lessons for children, from infants to 4 years of age.