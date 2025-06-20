Jenas-Keogh named BCR’s Athlete of the Year

Courtesy photo Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high jump and 200-meter dash, while finishing second in the 100-meter dash.

Excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh has been named Boulder City Review girls athlete of the year.

An individual champion for the girls track program, Jenas-Keogh was also a large part of the Eagles flag football program that finished as 3A state champion runner-up and girls soccer program who earned a postseason berth.

“When you think of overall athletes, Sancha has to be at the top of your list,” girls track coach Mark Misuraca said. “She’s an extremely talented player who excels in all three sports. It’s been really fun to watch her excel here in the spring, but also in soccer and flag football.”

Excelling at the highest level in track and field, Jenas-Keogh finished as an individual champion in both the 100-meter dash and high jump, while finishing as the state runner-up in the 200-meter dash.

“When you talk about an individual effort, what Sancha did this past year was incredible,” Misuraca said. “She won the high jump in her first year doing the event and she might have even repeated as the 200-meter champion if the race hadn’t come directly after her jump.”

Excelling on the field as well, Jenas-Keogh doubled as an offensive and defensive playmaker for the flag football program, rushing for 1,340 yards and 11 touchdowns, while catching 39 passes for 555 yards and nine touchdowns.

A quarterback’s nightmare on defense, Jenas-Keogh totaled 62 tackles and 15 sacks.

“Sancha is an amazing athlete,” flag football coach Sandy Cameron said. “She has a lot of qualities, such as discipline, perseverance, teamwork and a strong work ethic. Her determination and resilience allow her to push through challenges, while her positive attitude and leadership skills inspire those around her.”

On the soccer field, Jenas-Keogh scored eight goals and dished out eight assists, while recording 20 steals on defense.

A native from the United Kingdom, Jenas-Keogh said she relished the opportunity to be an Eagle and has been grateful for her high school journey.

“I’m so grateful to play all three sports because if I never moved from the UK to the states, I would never have these amazing opportunities,” Jenas-Keogh said. “Being an Eagle at Boulder City High School has been the greatest experience. I have the best coaches and team I could ask for. Everyone is always so encouraging and supportive of one another. Even during games or meets, everyone always acknowledges one another and we all push each other to be the best we can be.”

While Jenas-Keogh was the best she could be this past season, numerous Eagles girls athletes shined bright, earning considering from the editorial staff of Boulder City Review.

Chayce Larson, senior, tennis, swimming

A two-sport athlete, Larson helped the girls tennis team finish as the 3A state champion runner-up, while claiming the individual doubles title with partner Maddie Morris. In the pool, Larson finished sixth at state in the 200-yard freestyle for girls swim, while also being part of the Eagles third-place 400-yard freestyle relay.

Makenzie Martorano, sophomore, golf, basketball, track

A three-sport star, Martorano helped the girls golf program win the 3A state championship after finishing in sixth place individually with a score of 171, while finishing fifth at regionals in the triple jump for girls track, just missing out on a state berth opportunity. Known as one of the best forwards on the hardwood in basketball, Martorano averaged 11.5 points and 13 rebounds.

Zoey McClaren, sophomore, girls swim

A decorated high school swimmer, McClaren was a double champion individually, finishing in first place in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle for the girls swim program, while also a part of the Eagles third-place 400-yard freestyle relay team.

Makayla Nelson, senior, soccer, flag football, track

A three-sport athlete, Nelson led the 3A classification with 58 goals for the girls soccer program, while leading the girls flag football team to a 3A state championship runner-up finish as a dual threat quarterback with 56 touchdowns (38 passing, 18 rushing). A key part of the Eagles girls track program, Nelson was part of the Eagles 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 state-qualifying relay teams.