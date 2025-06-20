95°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Jenas-Keogh named BCR’s Athlete of the Year

Courtesy photo Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high jump ...
Courtesy photo Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high jump and 200-meter dash, while finishing second in the 100-meter dash.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sam Bonar rushes past defenders against Mater East ...
Bonar receives one last high school honor
bcr default image
Awards continue for volleyball team
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Rhiley Beck throws a strike against ...
High school softball squad rewarded for efforts this season
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Robinson named to 1st team All-State
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 19, 2025 - 5:05 pm
 

Excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh has been named Boulder City Review girls athlete of the year.

An individual champion for the girls track program, Jenas-Keogh was also a large part of the Eagles flag football program that finished as 3A state champion runner-up and girls soccer program who earned a postseason berth.

“When you think of overall athletes, Sancha has to be at the top of your list,” girls track coach Mark Misuraca said. “She’s an extremely talented player who excels in all three sports. It’s been really fun to watch her excel here in the spring, but also in soccer and flag football.”

Excelling at the highest level in track and field, Jenas-Keogh finished as an individual champion in both the 100-meter dash and high jump, while finishing as the state runner-up in the 200-meter dash.

“When you talk about an individual effort, what Sancha did this past year was incredible,” Misuraca said. “She won the high jump in her first year doing the event and she might have even repeated as the 200-meter champion if the race hadn’t come directly after her jump.”

Excelling on the field as well, Jenas-Keogh doubled as an offensive and defensive playmaker for the flag football program, rushing for 1,340 yards and 11 touchdowns, while catching 39 passes for 555 yards and nine touchdowns.

A quarterback’s nightmare on defense, Jenas-Keogh totaled 62 tackles and 15 sacks.

“Sancha is an amazing athlete,” flag football coach Sandy Cameron said. “She has a lot of qualities, such as discipline, perseverance, teamwork and a strong work ethic. Her determination and resilience allow her to push through challenges, while her positive attitude and leadership skills inspire those around her.”

On the soccer field, Jenas-Keogh scored eight goals and dished out eight assists, while recording 20 steals on defense.

A native from the United Kingdom, Jenas-Keogh said she relished the opportunity to be an Eagle and has been grateful for her high school journey.

“I’m so grateful to play all three sports because if I never moved from the UK to the states, I would never have these amazing opportunities,” Jenas-Keogh said. “Being an Eagle at Boulder City High School has been the greatest experience. I have the best coaches and team I could ask for. Everyone is always so encouraging and supportive of one another. Even during games or meets, everyone always acknowledges one another and we all push each other to be the best we can be.”

While Jenas-Keogh was the best she could be this past season, numerous Eagles girls athletes shined bright, earning considering from the editorial staff of Boulder City Review.

Chayce Larson, senior, tennis, swimming

A two-sport athlete, Larson helped the girls tennis team finish as the 3A state champion runner-up, while claiming the individual doubles title with partner Maddie Morris. In the pool, Larson finished sixth at state in the 200-yard freestyle for girls swim, while also being part of the Eagles third-place 400-yard freestyle relay.

Makenzie Martorano, sophomore, golf, basketball, track

A three-sport star, Martorano helped the girls golf program win the 3A state championship after finishing in sixth place individually with a score of 171, while finishing fifth at regionals in the triple jump for girls track, just missing out on a state berth opportunity. Known as one of the best forwards on the hardwood in basketball, Martorano averaged 11.5 points and 13 rebounds.

Zoey McClaren, sophomore, girls swim

A decorated high school swimmer, McClaren was a double champion individually, finishing in first place in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle for the girls swim program, while also a part of the Eagles third-place 400-yard freestyle relay team.

Makayla Nelson, senior, soccer, flag football, track

A three-sport athlete, Nelson led the 3A classification with 58 goals for the girls soccer program, while leading the girls flag football team to a 3A state championship runner-up finish as a dual threat quarterback with 56 touchdowns (38 passing, 18 rushing). A key part of the Eagles girls track program, Nelson was part of the Eagles 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 state-qualifying relay teams.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sam Bonar rushes past defenders against Mater East ...
Bonar receives one last high school honor

As a result of excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School senior Sam Bonar has been named Boulder City Review boys athlete of the year.

bcr default image
Awards continue for volleyball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their claim as the most accomplished high school boys volleyball program in the 3A classification this decade, Boulder City High School had four players named to the All-State team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Robinson named to 1st team All-State
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Four Eagles were named to the 3A All-State team after helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the 3A state tournament.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Rdview Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Rogers named league player of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Leading Boulder City High School softball to the 3A state tournament, eight Eagles were named to the All-Mountain League team, highlighted by player of the year Payton Rogers.

Boys and girls swim team members during their recent team banquet.
Eight swimmers lead awards for girls
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls swimming finished fourth at the 3A state meet, and for their efforts, eight Eagles were named to the All-Southern Region team.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll BCHS boys and girls swim teams at the 3A state meet.
Swimmers dominate All-Southern Region team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School boys swimming capture their third consecutive 3A state championship, 12 Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Region team.

Photo courtesy BCHS Members of the BCHS boys swim team point at the updated state championship ...
A look at swim team’s state success
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their tradition of being the gold standard of boys high school swimming in the 3A classification, Boulder City added on to its prestigious pedigree on May 17, successfully capturing their third consecutive state championship.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against ...
Youth movement helps lead Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the 3A state tournament, five Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Nevada team, while 10 Eagles total were named to the All-Mountain League team.