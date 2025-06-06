92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Rogers named league player of the year

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Rdview Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Rdview Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter against Sunrise Mountain on April 14 in a 19-0 victory. Rogers would go on to be named player of the year for the Mountain League. 
More Stories
Boys and girls swim team members during their recent team banquet.
Eight swimmers lead awards for girls
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll BCHS boys and girls swim teams at the 3A state meet.
Swimmers dominate All-Southern Region team
Photo courtesy BCHS Members of the BCHS boys swim team point at the updated state championship ...
A look at swim team’s state success
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against ...
Youth movement helps lead Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 5, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

Leading Boulder City High School softball to the 3A state tournament, eight Eagles were named to the All-Mountain League team, highlighted by player of the year Payton Rogers.

“Payton is very competitive on both sides of the ball and very knowledgeable about the game,” head coach Anjelica Moorhead said. “She works hard year-round on her craft and is an exciting player to watch. We’re looking forward to see what she does next year in her senior year. She is very deserving of her awards.”

A first-team All-Mountain selection after helping the Eagles finish with a perfect 12-0 record in league play, Rogers was a two-way threat, deserving of praise.

On the mound as the team’s ace, Rogers finished with an 11-6 record and a 2.14 earned run average with 134 strikeouts.

At the plate, the junior batted .520 with 49 runs batted in, nine home runs, nine doubles and a triple.

Nearly as impressive as a two-way threat, sophomore Rhiley Beck was named a first-team pitcher and second-team third baseman.

On the mound, Beck compiled a 9-2 record with a 1.97 ERA and 85 strikeouts, while batting .386 with 25 RBIs, four home runs and four doubles.

“Rhiley Beck is going to do great things for us next year,” Moorhead said. “She plays year-round and is only going to shine brighter for us next season. Defensively, she is a strong player that plays multiple positions for us, and her bat is a great addition to our lineup.”

Making the first-team as key bats in the lineup for the Eagles were seniors Baylee Cook and Kylie Czubernat, along with junior Hayden Nordstrom.

“Making first-team was a great way for those two to end their softball careers with us,” Moorhead said. “Baylee and Kylie are going to be missed next year for sure. They filled some big holes for us around the diamond.”

At the plate, Cook batted .484 with 47 RBIs, 13 doubles and four home runs, while Czubernat batted .312 with 14 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Nordstrom, in a breakout junior season batted .381 with 19 RBIs and four doubles.

Selected to the All-Mountain second team was Chloe Jamison (.321 BA, eight RBIs), Teya McDaniel (.224 BA, six RBIs) and Eden Gomez (stats N/A).

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Boys and girls swim team members during their recent team banquet.
Eight swimmers lead awards for girls
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls swimming finished fourth at the 3A state meet, and for their efforts, eight Eagles were named to the All-Southern Region team.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll BCHS boys and girls swim teams at the 3A state meet.
Swimmers dominate All-Southern Region team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School boys swimming capture their third consecutive 3A state championship, 12 Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Region team.

Photo courtesy BCHS Members of the BCHS boys swim team point at the updated state championship ...
A look at swim team’s state success
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their tradition of being the gold standard of boys high school swimming in the 3A classification, Boulder City added on to its prestigious pedigree on May 17, successfully capturing their third consecutive state championship.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against ...
Youth movement helps lead Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the 3A state tournament, five Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Nevada team, while 10 Eagles total were named to the All-Mountain League team.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Rewarding their hard work and dedication, six members of the B ...
Zwahlen named 3A Mountain League player of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Among six Boulder City High School boys volleyball players to make the All-Mountain League team, David Zwahlen was named 3A Mountain League player of the year.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hayden Nordstorm hits a ball up the middle of the field a ...
Lady Eagles fall to eventual state champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing with a 1-2 record in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School softball defeated Southern challenger SLAM Academy 8-3 on May 16, followed by a pair of losses to eventual state champion Fernley.

Photo courtesy BCHS Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high ...
Jenas-Keogh comes home with the gold

Finishing her junior campaign with style, girls track star Sancha Jenas-Keogh made sure Boulder City High School track and field had a representative on the podium at the 3A state meet.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys swim team celebrates their third cons ...
BCHS boys three-peat in the pool
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School dominated the competition on May 17 at the Moana Springs Community Aquatic Center in Reno.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Vall ...
Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball finished as 3A Southern Region champions on May 10, after knocking off SLAM Academy 10-0 in the finals on May 8.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional champ ...
Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Swimming at Pavilion Pool on May 9, Boulder City High School boys swimming finished as 3A Southern Region champions, while the girls finished as region runner-ups.