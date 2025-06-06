Rogers named league player of the year

Leading Boulder City High School softball to the 3A state tournament, eight Eagles were named to the All-Mountain League team, highlighted by player of the year Payton Rogers.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Rdview Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter against Sunrise Mountain on April 14 in a 19-0 victory. Rogers would go on to be named player of the year for the Mountain League.

“Payton is very competitive on both sides of the ball and very knowledgeable about the game,” head coach Anjelica Moorhead said. “She works hard year-round on her craft and is an exciting player to watch. We’re looking forward to see what she does next year in her senior year. She is very deserving of her awards.”

A first-team All-Mountain selection after helping the Eagles finish with a perfect 12-0 record in league play, Rogers was a two-way threat, deserving of praise.

On the mound as the team’s ace, Rogers finished with an 11-6 record and a 2.14 earned run average with 134 strikeouts.

At the plate, the junior batted .520 with 49 runs batted in, nine home runs, nine doubles and a triple.

Nearly as impressive as a two-way threat, sophomore Rhiley Beck was named a first-team pitcher and second-team third baseman.

On the mound, Beck compiled a 9-2 record with a 1.97 ERA and 85 strikeouts, while batting .386 with 25 RBIs, four home runs and four doubles.

“Rhiley Beck is going to do great things for us next year,” Moorhead said. “She plays year-round and is only going to shine brighter for us next season. Defensively, she is a strong player that plays multiple positions for us, and her bat is a great addition to our lineup.”

Making the first-team as key bats in the lineup for the Eagles were seniors Baylee Cook and Kylie Czubernat, along with junior Hayden Nordstrom.

“Making first-team was a great way for those two to end their softball careers with us,” Moorhead said. “Baylee and Kylie are going to be missed next year for sure. They filled some big holes for us around the diamond.”

At the plate, Cook batted .484 with 47 RBIs, 13 doubles and four home runs, while Czubernat batted .312 with 14 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Nordstrom, in a breakout junior season batted .381 with 19 RBIs and four doubles.

Selected to the All-Mountain second team was Chloe Jamison (.321 BA, eight RBIs), Teya McDaniel (.224 BA, six RBIs) and Eden Gomez (stats N/A).