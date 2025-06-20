Bonar receives one last high school honor

As a result of excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School senior Sam Bonar has been named Boulder City Review boys athlete of the year.

As a result of excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School senior Sam Bonar has been named Boulder City Review boys athlete of the year.

“Sam is the most coachable player I’ve ever had,” football coach Bubba Mariani said. “He is the embodiment of a team leader. He’s not a loud ‘look at me guy,’ he goes out there, puts his head down, does his job and leads by example. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

A star athlete wherever he goes, Bonar made state tournament appearances in both wrestling and track, while converting this past season to running back for the football program, after being named the classification’s top lineman as a junior.

“When you talk about athletic ability, Sam has it,” Mariani said. “Last season he was our best lineman and this season he was our leading rusher when we needed him to step up and fill the role. Along with his athleticism, Sam just gets it as a player. He’s very smart, always asking the right questions. He’s a true student of the game.”

Starting the year off on the gridiron, where he rushed for 360 yards and a score, while making 47 tackles with six sacks, Bonar took his talents to the wrestling mat, where he finished third in the 190-pound weight class at the 3A state championship meet.

Ending his season with the track and field program, Bonar qualified for the 3A state meet in the discus event in his first and only season with the program.

“Sam is a natural leader,” boys track coach Michael Armstrong said. “He has uber talent, anything he touches, it turns to gold. He’s a hard worker and a leader. Whatever you ask of him, he gives you 100%. I love the kid.”

Ending his career with the Eagles on a high note, Bonar was thankful for his high school tenure and the life lessons he’s learned along the way.

“Being an Eagle meant that I was part of a family and bonds that I hope never fade,” Bonar said. “I appreciate everyone I’ve met along the way.”

While Bonar ended his season on a high note, numerous Eagles boys athletes shined bright, earning considering from the editorial staff of Boulder City Review.

Carson Alder, senior, tennis, basketball, volleyball

A three-sport athlete, Alder helped the boys tennis program finish as the 3A state champion runner-up, while finishing as the individual doubles state champion runner-up with partner Chandler Shamo. Helping the Eagles boys volleyball program finish as 3A state champion runner-up, Alder amassed 128 kills, 89 blocks and 43 digs. On the basketball court, Alder averaged just under three points and three rebounds per game as a key reserve player.

Duncan McClaren, sophomore, swimming

A decorated high school swimmer, McClaren helped the boys swim program win the 3A state championship, after finishing first individually in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle.

Sean Pendleton, senior, soccer, basketball

A two-sport athlete, Pendleton excelled on both the grass and hardwood for the Eagles, helping both programs obtain postseason berths. In soccer, Pendleton scored 19 goals and dished out five assists, while averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 assists, three rebounds and 1.9 steals for the basketball program.

Chandler Shamo, senior, tennis, basketball, volleyball

A three-sport athlete, Shamo helped the boys tennis program finish as the 3A state champion runner-up, while finishing as the individual doubles state champion runner-up with partner Carson Alder. Helping the Eagles boys volleyball program finish as 3A state champion runner-up, Shamo amassed 223 kills and 166 digs. On the basketball court, Alder averaged two points and a rebound per game as a key reserve player.