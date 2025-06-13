Robinson named to 1st team All-State

Four Eagles were named to the 3A All-State team after helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the 3A state tournament.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit against The Meadows in a 8-7 victory on April 17. For his efforts, he was named second team All-State.

“I am very proud of how they played,” head coach Denny Crine said. “They came to the field ready to compete all season.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, who finished with a 21-16 record, sophomore Gavin Robinson was named a first-team selection, while senior Steven Uszynski and sophomores Tate Crine and Gauge Rhodes were all named second-team selections.

A dynamic shortstop who can hit for power, Robinson led the Eagles in batting average (.450), hits (54), doubles (9) and triples (2), while driving in 22 RBIs.

A two-way threat, Robinson also recorded a 4-3 record on the mound in 35 innings pitched, striking out 49 batters, while holding a team-leading 2.20 earned run average.

“Gavin is a competitor,” Crine said. “He is going to give you everything he has no matter where he is at on the field.”

Leaving it all out on the field for the Eagles, Uszynski finally got his opportunity to shine as a senior leader on both sides of the ball, finishing as a second-team all state selection.

On the mound, Uszynski finished with a 4-0 record in 20 innings pitched, with a 3.39 ERA and 19 strikes.

At the plate, Uszynski finished with a .415 batting average with 19 runs batted in, six doubles and two home runs.

“Steve was our leader for the last two years,” coach Crine said. “He had an unfortunate injury his junior year that limited him until the last week of the season. This year he was our MVP. He will be hard to replace.”

Looking to do their part in picking up the slack, Tate Crine and Rhodes should have plenty of confidence going into next season after making the all-state team as underclassmen.

Breaking out as sophomores, Crine finished with a 5-1 record on the mound, leading the team in wins (5), innings pitched (48 1/3) and strikeouts (55), while batting .283 with 14 RBIs and four doubles.

“Being named to the second team all-state is a huge honor and I’m excited to be recognized among so many great players,” Tate Crine said. “This season was a big step forward for me. I felt like I found more consistency on the mound and was able to compete at a high level every time out. I’m proud of the season I had and this just pushes me to keep improving and come back even stronger next year.”

While Tate Crine found consistency on the mound, Rhodes found consistency at the plate, coming up clutch in multiple-possession games for the Eagles.

“Gauge stepped up at the plate and in the outfield,” Denny Crine said. “He had some big at-bats in the crucial part of the season. Looking forward to good things with him.”

Driving in runs in key moments, Rhodes batted .360 with a teaming-leading 23 RBIs.