Lady Eagles pick up state hardware

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting the ball in play, Baylee Cook hits a line drive up the middle against Mater East earlier in the season.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 26, 2025 - 6:46 pm
 

Five Boulder City High School female athletes were recognized for their impressive efforts and in the process were named to the Nevadapreps All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the top players in the region regardless of classification.

An honor mostly reserved for 5A and 4A athletes from larger schools, three softball players, one track star and a dedicated swimmer were recognized for their individual achievements in the 3A classification.

“It’s amazing that these three young ladies made the Southern Nevada team,” softball head coach Anjelica Moorhead said. “Once again their hard work on and off the field is a testament to the incredible players they are. So proud of them.”

Leading softball to the 3A state tournament, two-way star Payton Rogers was named a second-team selection after being named Mountain League player of the year.

Helping the Eagles finish with a perfect 12-0 record in league play, Rogers finished with a 11-6 record and a 2.14 earned run average with 134 strikeouts, while batting .520 with 49 runs batted in, nine home runs, nine doubles and a triple.

“It is a huge honor to be named to the second team and recognized in such a large group of talented athletes,” Rogers said.

Making the honorable mention team was two-way star Rhiley Beck and offensive dynamo Baylee Cook.

On the mound, Beck compiled a 9-2 record with a 1.97 ERA and 85 strikeouts, while batting .386 with 25 RBIs, four home runs and four doubles.

Equally impressive offensively at the plate, Cook batted .484 with 47 RBIs, 13 doubles and four home runs.

Named to the second team for their respective sports as well, Sancha Jenas-Keogh was recognized for girls track, while Zoey McClaren was recognized for girls swimming.

A dual individual champion, Jenas-Keogh finished first at state in both the 100-meter dash and high jump, while finishing as the state runner-up in the 200-meter dash.

Helping girls swimming finish third at state, McClaren won the 3A state title in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.06) and 500-yard (5:15.04) freestyle, while helping the Eagles finish third in the 400-yard (4:17.25) and fourth in the 200-yard (1:56.85) freestyle relays.

“It’s amazing and I’m glad all my hard work and dedication is paying off,” McClaren said.

