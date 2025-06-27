80°F
Nevadapreps names 10 Eagles to all-state team

Courtesy photo Performing the butterfly stroke, Brigham Jensen races to the finish line this past swim season.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Levi Randall throws down a kill against Sloan Canyon on April 1 in a 3-0 victory. 
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 26, 2025 - 6:47 pm
 

Capitalizing on great individual efforts, 10 Boulder City High School male athletes were named to the Nevadapreps All-Southern Nevada team, which features the top players in the region regardless of classification.

An honor mostly reserved for larger schools, six male swimmers, two volleyball players, one baseball player and one golfer were recognized for their individual achievements in the 3A classification.

Highlighting the group, the quartet of boys swimmers, Tate Orton, Duncan McClaren, Brigham Jensen and LeAndre Daniels, were named to the second team, after helping the Eagles earn their third consecutive 3A state championship.

“This is probably one of our most represented groups recently,” boys swim coach Sara Carroll said. “I’m glad the swimmers are getting the recognition.”

Leading the way for boys swimming, McClaren won the 3A state title in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.68) and finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:40.35), while Daniels won the 3A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.48) and finished third in the 100-yard butterfly (53.63).

Orton finished second in both the 100-yard backstroke (55.59) and 50-yard freestyle (22.65), while Jensen finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (52.58).

Orton and Daniels also helped the Eagles win the 3A state title in the 200-yard medley relay (1:41.97) along with Ayden Villa and Canyon Lenon, who were both named honorable mention selections.

Helping boys volleyball to the 3A state title game, David Zwahlen was named to the volleyball second team, while Levi Randall was an honorable mention selection.

“David works year-round on being a better player,” volleyball head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “He is always dependable and versatile. I am glad he was recognized for his hard work. Levi figured out how to play volleyball this year. It is really impressive he is being recognized as only a sophomore. He will only get better.”

A two-way force this past season, Zwahlen generated 183 kills and 54 serving aces, while making 302 digs and 27 blocks defensively.

Finding his niche on defense, Randall tallied a team-leading 106 blocks, while adding 106 kills.

Making the honorable mention in their respective sports was Gavin Robinson for baseball and Agustin Acosta for golf.

Robinson led the Eagles in batting average (.450), hits (54), doubles (9) and triples (2), while driving in 22 RBIs.

A two-way threat, Robinson also recorded a 4-3 record on the mound in 35 innings pitched, striking out 49 batters, while holding a team-leading 2.20 earned run average.

Acosta helped the Eagles finish fourth at the 3A state meet, finishing 11th individually out of 48 golfers with a score of 164.

At regionals, Acosta helped the Eagles finish second, placing fourth individually with a score of 122.

