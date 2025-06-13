Awards continue for volleyball team

Continuing their claim as the most accomplished high school boys volleyball program in the 3A classification this decade, Boulder City High School had four players named to the All-State team.

Despite falling just short of capturing their fifth consecutive 3A state championship, the accolades continue to come with junior David Zwahlen and seniors Chandler Shamo and Sam O’Shaughnessy being named first-team selections, while Tyler Bradshaw was named a second-team selection.

“I’m very happy for the four of them,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “They were all deserving of this honor and a big part of our success. I think what makes being named to the all-state team so special is that the recognition comes from the other coaches who got to go up against them and saw how talented they were.”

Oozing with talent, Zwahlen was named 3A Mountain League player of the year for the Eagles and received buzz for the 3A classification player of the year.

“In my mind David was the player of the year for the 3A classification,” Huxford said. “When you see his overall stats, what he meant to our team’s success, how he affects the game, there may not be a better libero in the state.”

Helping the Eagles finish as 3A state champion runners-up, Zwahlen was a two-way force this past season, generating 183 kills and 54 serving aces, while making 302 digs and 27 blocks defensively.

Joining Zwahlen on the first team was Shamo and O’Shaughnessy, who helped the Eagles to a 30-9 record this past season.

“It feels great to know all my hard work paid off,” O’Shaughnessy said. “I switched positions from setter to opposite hitter and was really happy with the way I played and helped the team.”

Offensive catalyst for the Eagles, Shamo recorded 223 kills and 30 serving aces, while O’Shaughnessy added 203 kills and 33 aces.

Shamo added 166 digs and 34 blocks, while O’Shaughnessy added 111 digs and 70 blocks.

“I’m glad they were both first-team selections,” Huxford said. “They were both extremely important to our success.”

Making the all-state second team was Bradshaw, who blossomed into a star defensively this past season, finishing with 223 digs.

“Defensively, with Tyler and David we’re set,” Huxford said. “Because they play the same position, Tyler gets overshadowed at times, but he’s become a great player in his own right. He’s put in the work to make the right plays and was really a bright spot for us.”