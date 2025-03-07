47°F
Sports

Youth movement hits baseball diamond

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 6, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

Starting the season off with a 1-3 record, Boulder City High School baseball got the tough early-season test they were looking for.

“My goal was to start the season off with the toughest competition possible,” head coach Denny Crine said. “Facing the teams we did tested our pitching staff and our lineup. Now moving forward, we have a better idea of who we are and where we need to make improvements.”

Hanging tough with 5A programs Foothill and Reed despite losses, the Eagles showed a lot of grit for a young ball club who should be in the mix to contend for a state title.

Falling to Foothill 11-6, Karter Law batted 2-for-2 with a pair of runs batted in, while Ethan Wagstaff batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Gauge Rhodes went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while also striking out five batters on the mound.

Falling to Reed 13-6, Rhodes had a hit with a pair of RBIs, while Gavin Robinson batted 4-for-5 with an RBI.

Tate Crine recorded a hit and RBI, while Cael Starley batted 3-for-4.

On the mound, Spencer Aten threw three innings, striking out three batters.

Picking up a victory against 3A Northern Challenger Elko, Wagstaff got the Eagles’ first win on the mound, throwing four innings, where he struck out five batters.

At the plate, Colten Lewis finished 1-for-4 with a grand slam, while Starley drove in a pair of sacrifice runs.

Aten finished 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Will Teeples ended 1-for-1 with an RBI.

In total, seven sophomores made major contributions this past week, giving the Eagles a promising youth movement, while they await the return of senior Steven Uszynski from injury.

“We are definitely young, but we have good senior leadership and experienced juniors,” Crine said. “It will definitely help when we get Steve back. Every game the sophomores play, the better we will get.”

Looking to stay competitive in 3A play, the Eagles will continue to test themselves, hosting 5A Spring Valley on Saturday, followed by 3A matchups on the road at Canyon Springs on Monday and Mojave at home on Wednesday.

