59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Young track teams show promise at meet

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 11, 2020 - 4:02 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished third at the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational on Friday, getting off to a strong start this season.

“I think it was a pleasant surprise to finish third,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “Coming into the race, I wasn’t sure what we really had, but a lot of freshmen stepped up and contributed.”

Finishing with a team score of 106 points out of 10 programs, the Lady Eagles trailed only rivals Virgin Valley (166) and Moapa Valley (143).

Finding some success of their own, junior Sonny Peck finished first in the pole vault out of 17 competitors and sixth out of 14 in the 110-meter hurdles for the boys team, which finished in seventh place out of 10 programs with a team score of 44.5.

“We have a young team with lots of potential to be great,” boys coach Earl Lee said. “We expect to be very competitive against the other schools in our division. With the talent we have, I expect the majority of the kids to qualify for regionals this season.”

Eldorado (4A) won the boys event with a score of 170 and rival host Virgin Valley finished second with a score of 108.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

For the complete story, subscribe to the Boulder City Review at www.bouldercityreview.com or call 702-823-1457.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Many members of last year's championship girls swim team from Boulder City High School are retu ...
Swimmers show signs of repeated success
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Returning as seven-time defending 3A state champions, Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team will have a target on its back this season.

Boulder City High School head boys volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford, who was named the 3A coac ...
Boys volleyball team looks for redemption
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The boys volleyball team from Boulder City High School is looking for redemption this season after finishing last season a game away from the 3A state title game.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, picked ...
Roundup: Baseball team routs Del Sol
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School’s baseball team routed Del Sol 15-0 at home on Monday, March 9.

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Flight S2S, from left, Haven Randall, Nate McBride, Jason Abbott, John ...
City Recreation, March 12
By Boulder City Review

Flight S2S claims tournament title

(Thomas Ranson/Nevada News Group) Brock Richardson, left, of Churchill County High School in Fa ...
Eagles fall in state semifinals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team might have had its state tournament trip end earlier than players might have hoped, following a 67-57 loss to defending 3A state champions Churchill County on Feb. 27, but the experience was certainly worth it for this group of Eagles.

(Drew Peterson) Drew Peterson, right, Martin Methodist University’s new head swim coach, visi ...
Peterson to launch college swim program
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Drew Peterson, a 2011 graduate of Boulder City High School, has been named the first head coach of Martin Methodist College’s men’s and women’s swim teams.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team ...
Returners bolster baseball roster
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team looks to extend its streak of five consecutive 3A state tournament appearances behind perhaps the classification’s top roster.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Brook Baker is expected to hel ...
Coach: Past play expected to calm returners’ nerves
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing in either first or second place in the 3A Sunrise League standings throughout the past decade, Boulder City High School’s softball program looks to continue its storied tradition behind a supporting cast of returners.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ethan Speaker, seen during the ...
Eagles advance to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A triple-overtime victory, a double-overtime loss and a ticket punched to the 3A state tournament — Boulder City High School boys basketball team has had quite a week.