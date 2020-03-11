Young track teams show promise at meet

Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished third at the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational on Friday, getting off to a strong start this season.

(Mark Misuraca) Boulder City High School sophomore Mary Henderson, second from left, led of 4x800 relay for the Lady Eagles during the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational on Friday, March 6. She also placed first in the 800-meter run.

“I think it was a pleasant surprise to finish third,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “Coming into the race, I wasn’t sure what we really had, but a lot of freshmen stepped up and contributed.”

Finishing with a team score of 106 points out of 10 programs, the Lady Eagles trailed only rivals Virgin Valley (166) and Moapa Valley (143).

Finding some success of their own, junior Sonny Peck finished first in the pole vault out of 17 competitors and sixth out of 14 in the 110-meter hurdles for the boys team, which finished in seventh place out of 10 programs with a team score of 44.5.

“We have a young team with lots of potential to be great,” boys coach Earl Lee said. “We expect to be very competitive against the other schools in our division. With the talent we have, I expect the majority of the kids to qualify for regionals this season.”

Eldorado (4A) won the boys event with a score of 170 and rival host Virgin Valley finished second with a score of 108.

