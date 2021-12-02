55°F
Sports

Wrestlers tie for first at meet

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 1, 2021 - 4:30 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ben Schafler finished 3-2 in the 132-pound division during the BC Duals wrestling match on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Starting the season off with its annual BC Duals, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished in a three-way tie for first place Saturday, Nov. 27.

“I think the kids are wrestling really well,” said head coach Jim Cox. “We finished in a three-way tie and beat one of the first-place teams. (We) had a really tough match against Foothill. The kids got better with each match, so that was good to see.”

Finishing with a 4-1 team record, the Eagles defeated Pahrump Valley, which also finished tied for first place 48-36, along with Lake Mead (66-6), Legacy (45-33) and Virgin Valley (48-24).

Their lone loss came to Foothill in a hard-fought 40-35 matchup.

Individually, junior Mick Raabe (120 pounds), senior Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds), junior Hunter Moore (160 pounds) and junior Tyson Irby Brownsen (195 pounds) all finished 5-0.

Senior Jake Bradshaw (138 pounds) and junior Dylan Spencer (275 pounds) each finished 4-1.

Seniors Ben Schafler (132 pounds) and Glen Dodd (170 pounds) finished 3-2.

Defeating rival Moapa Valley 54-24 on Tuesday, Nov. 30, Raabe, Schafler, Bradshaw, Fotheringham, Moore, Dodd, Brownson and Dylan Spencer all won by pin fall.

Looking to continue their dominant ways on the mat, the Eagles will head to the La Costa Canyon Classic in Carlsbad, California, this weekend to test their skills, followed by a home match with Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

“Our expectation this season is to just keep improving and be the best that we can be,” Cox said. “I think there’s a lot of potential with this team and I’m really excited about it.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

