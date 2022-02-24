42°F
Wrestlers take third at state contest

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 23, 2022 - 4:11 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Josh Fotheringham wrestles an ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Josh Fotheringham wrestles an opponent at the 3A state tournament in Boulder City Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Boulder City High School wrestling team placed third at the 3A state meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, finishing its season as the top Southern Nevada team.

The Eagles hosted the tournament at home and finished with a team score of 108.5 points, led by individual junior champions Hunter Moore (160-pounds) and Tyson Irby Brownson (195-pounds).

“I’m extremely happy and proud of our team,” Moore said. “We had a lot of guys at state, but other teams had more than us. I think that we all wrestled our hearts out and put everything we had into our last matches.”

Northern Nevada programs Elko (145) and Spring Creek (142.5) finished first and second respectively, while Virgin Valley was the next highest Southern Nevada finisher, coming in at sixth place with 94.5 points.

Moore pinned Churchill County’s Steven Moon in the finals and was crowned the champion in his weight class.

“Frankly, winning state was an accomplishment that I have dreamed about for months now,” Moore said. “I’m still so excited about the outcome of my match and so very happy to now be a state champion.”

In the 195-pound bracket, Irby Brownson pinned Fernley’s Kale Kreller and won the finals.

“When I won state, I really didn’t even comprehend that I won, until I went over to my team and they started congratulating me,” he said. “It was the coolest experience ever.”

Finishing as runners-up for the Eagles, juniors Mick Raabe (113-pounds) and Dylan Spencer (285-pounds) finished in second place.

Raabe lost a decision to Elko’s Marco Romero in the finals, and Spencer was pinned by South Tahoe’s Jesus Chavarin.

Rounding out the Eagles’ efforts at state, senior Josh Fotheringham (145-pounds) placed third, and junior Caleb Brown (220-pounds) placed fourth.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

