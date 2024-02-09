Wrestlers end regular season on high note

Putting on a clinic in their final regular-season match, Boulder City High School wrestling dominated Clark on Jan. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Boulder City wrestler Charlie Stewart, right, faces off against a Cheyenne opponent in action earlier this season.

Going out strong on senior night, seniors Charlie Stewart (165 pounds) and John Dickerman (285 pounds) picked up pin fall victories for the Eagles, who won 11 of 14 matches overall.

Juniors Logan Goode (132) and Sam Bonar (190) each picked up pin fall victories, along with sophomores Erick Garza (120 pounds) and Caleb Porter (175 pounds).

Freshman Paisley Clemons (106) also won by pin fall.

Preparing for the postseason, the Eagles will travel to Valley on Saturday for the 3A Southern Regional Championships.

Flag football

Boulder City High School flag football finished the week with a 1-1 slate, advancing to 14-1 on the season.

Defeating Democracy Prep 40-0 on Feb. 6, the Eagles rebounded from their first loss of the season on Jan. 31 to rival Virgin Valley 18-0.

Getting everyone involved against Democracy Prep, six different girls scored for the Eagles, highlighted by senior Izabel Rehrer, who rushed for 107 yards and a score on four attempts.

On the ground, junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushed for 41 yards and a score, while junior Noelle Payne rushed for a 16-yard touchdown.

In her lone carry, senior Aspen Christian also rushed for a 16-yard touchdown.

Through the air, Nelson threw for 53 yards, while seniors Jordyn Wetherbee and Megan Uszynski each caught 7-yard touchdown passes.

Despite falling to Virgin Valley, the Eagles defense did limit them to a season low 18 points, offering optimism for the postseason.

“Offensively they stuffed us, but we played solid on defense,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “They were a super physical team. We have some ideas, if we play them again.“

Ending the regular season on Thursday at Moapa Valley, the Eagles will start postseason play on Tuesday.

Postseason matchups have yet to be determined.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.