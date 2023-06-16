82°F
Sports

Woodbury honored for athletics, academics

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 16, 2023 - 10:32 am
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Three-sport athlete Bruce Woodbury also excelled in the classroom during his senior year at Boulder City High School. His hard work resulted in him being named male Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Las Vegas Sun.

Boulder City High School three-sport star Bruce Woodbury was named male Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Las Vegas Sun, for his outstanding efforts in both athletics and academic.

A key contributor for the Eagles baseball, basketball and football programs, Woodbury also ranked third among 129 students in his class.

“I think all high school athletes find it difficult to balance school work and sports at some point,“ Woodbury said. “I had great support from my family and school as well as teammates who were doing the same multi-sport thing as me. It was never too much to handle. I would do it all over again if I got the chance.”

A star in the classroom and whatever sport he chose, Woodbury as a senior was a part of a lot of winning at Boulder City this past season.

A key figure for each team, Woodbury helped the Eagles reach the postseason in baseball, basketball and football.

“My favorite sport was whichever one is in season,” Woodbury said. “I’ve gotten that question a lot over the years and I honestly enjoyed them all so much that I can’t pick just one.”

Helping football to an 8-3 record and 3-1 record in league play, Woodbury was a two-way star. On offense, he amassed 362 rushing yards and four touchdowns and 173 receiving yards with three touchdowns, while doubling as a defensive back with 26 tackles and two interceptions.

On the basketball court, Woodbury helped the Eagles earn an 18-10 record, along with a league title. An overall team player, he averaged 9 points per game, 3.5 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

“Bruce was an absolute pleasure to coach,” basketball coach John Balistere said. “I never had to ask Bruce to play harder. He had two great seasons for us. He truly left it all out on floor, you can’t replace a kid like that. He’s a great example for our underclassmen. He will be truly missed.”

Ending his year with the baseball program, the Eagles finished 21-8 record and a league title, with Woodbury batting .273 with 18 runs batted in.

Set to attend BYU in the fall, Woodbury was also named a Top Ten Student-Athlete of the Year by the NIAA.

“My relationship with Jesus Christ is a big part of my life,” Woodbury said. “I know that BYU will give me the best opportunity to continue my education while growing my faith in him.”

Named to the Top Ten Student-Athletes of the Year list by the NIAA, was senior BCHS Bret Pendleton who was a standout for the basketball, boys tennis and volleyball team.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

