52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Winter sports canceled

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 9, 2020 - 4:05 pm
 
Boulder City High School senior Ethan Speaker, seen playing in last season's final game in Febr ...
Boulder City High School senior Ethan Speaker, seen playing in last season's final game in February, was upset by the cancellation of winter sports but is using the time to hone his skills.

Adding another blow to high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clark County School District announced Dec. 1 that the winter high school sports season has been canceled.

Following the cancellation of last year’s spring season, basketball, bowling, flag football and wrestling, which were all scheduled to play a shortened season from Jan. 15 to Feb. 20 because of the pandemic, are the latest victims.

“The district will not participate in any season one winter sports … for the 2020-21 school year,” a CCSD statement said. “As a reminder, all schools are to remain closed for athletic purposes.”

In a distance learning mode for the majority of CCSD high schools since the pandemic took its toll in March, the current time table for returning to the classroom or participating in a hybrid model won’t occur until January at the earliest.

The Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association has stated in the past that school would need to be back in session in at least a hybrid model for high school athletics to be played.

“We knew this could be a possibility and unfortunately it came to fruition,” said boys basketball coach John Balistere. “I think it would of been very hard to justify playing high school sports when kids still aren’t in the classroom. I really feel for these kids as a coach, especially our seniors. My heart goes out to the guys.”

The latest blow to what has been a torturous period for high school athletics, the recent announcement has not only left coaches and players shocked, but deeply saddened.

“It’s really sad,” wrestling coach Jim Cox said. “This really makes you think about how quickly things come and go in life and how we should be thankful for everything we do have. I think this is an example. We always say, well there’s next year, but there may not always be a next year.”

Preparing for his final season, senior Boulder City High School basketball star Ethan Speaker was seeking the Eagles’ first state championship since 2009 after making the semifinals as a junior.

A recent Division I commit to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Speaker was named the Class 3A player of the year last season and positioned the Eagles to be among the top title contenders this season. With the recent news, Speaker will continue to work out on his own before departing for college.

“What’s going on right now is really unfortunate and I’m upset that the season is canceled,” he said. “I wish there was a way to play my senior year but I’m trying to look at things as positive as I can, like being able to work on my personal game for a whole year.”

Leaving a glimmer of hope for 2021, there are currently no plans to change the status of the shortened fall or spring sports seasons.

While COVID-19 outbreaks this winter could inevitably change the outlook for 2021, fall sports are slated for games from March 5 to April 10, with the spring season playing from April 16 to May 22.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Deborah Wall) Natural arches, holes, windows and other sandstone formations can be found throu ...
Park on fire with geologic, archaelogic sights
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

With its red and orange Aztec sandstone formations surrounded by mountains of gray and tan limestone, Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park is a feast for the eyes. Established to protect the scenic, geologic and archaeological features, it’s a great place for weary folk itching to get out of town for the day.

(Deborah Wall) From the Mesa Trail, hikers get a great bird’s-eye view of China Ranch Date Fa ...
Make a date to visit ranch
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

China Ranch Date Farm makes an easy cool-season getaway for a day of treats and hiking in a place the entire family will enjoy.

(Joan Purdy) Senior Joey Purdy signs his national letter of intent to swim for the University o ...
Purdy ready to make splash in Denver
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fulfilling his dreams of becoming a Division I athlete, Boulder City High School senior swim star Joseph Purdy signed with the University of Denver on Nov. 11.

(Alan O’Neill) The boundaries of the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument were designed to ...
Monument status would help preserve treasured site
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Outdoor lovers have long recognized the special character of the southernmost part of Clark County with its expanses of open land, geological wonders, canyons, springs, rolling hills, prehistoric sites and a wide variety of flora and fauna. Now a new national monument is being proposed to protect and manage these treasures.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School athletes, from left, Ava Wright, Kamr ...
Sports Briefs, Nov. 12
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Six BCHS athletes sign letters of intent

(Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Ethan Speaker, a senior at Boulder City High Schoo ...
Arkansas bound: Speaker fulfills dream to become Division I athlete
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ethan Speaker, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball star, has fulfilled his dream of becoming a Division I athlete after committing to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

New guidelines by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association will allow for minimal-cont ...
School teams prepare to start season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A step in the right direction to resuming high school athletics, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has shifted into its third phase of COVID-19 modifications, moving closer to its target date of Jan. 2 for the start of winter sports.

(Mike Lewis/International Swimming League) Zane Grothe celebrates his win in the 400-meter free ...
Grothe starts season with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, finished first in the 400-meter freestyle Sunday, Oct. 18, in Budapest, Hungary, as the professional International Swimming League began its new season.

(Deborah Wall) One of the sights to see during a visit to Lone Pine, California, is Mobius Arch ...
Lone Pine visit like walking onto movie set
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Lone Pine, California is a laid-back town of around 2,000 people in Owens Valley on the foothills of the eastern Sierra Nevada. You’ve probably heard of it because it’s used as a base camp for hiking Mount Whitney, located just 12 miles west. What you might not know is Lone Pine is also home to the Alabama Hills, which draw people from around the world for their recreational opportunities and their rich film history.

Members of the Southern Nevada Eagles 18u baseball team are eager to resume playing on their ho ...
Play ball; sports set to return
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Youth sports are back in Nevada for the first time since last March, thanks to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Oct. 2 that he would be easing restrictions on local recreational sports.