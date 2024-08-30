92°F
Winless last year, boys soccer starts season at 4-0

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sophia Kelso throws down a spike against The Meado ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sophia Kelso throws down a spike against The Meadows on Aug. 26. The Eagles would unfortunately fall 3-0 to the Mustangs.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 29, 2024 - 5:05 pm
 

Off to a 4-0 start, Boulder City High School boys soccer defeated Sloan Canyon and The Meadows during this week’s play.

Defeating Sloan Canyon 4-3 on Aug. 27, senior Sean Pendleton recorded three goals, while senior Ben Porter added a goal.

Defeating The Meadows 4-0 on Aug. 22, senior Robert Crowl scored a pair of goals, while Pendleton added a goal and assist apiece.

Junior Ayden Villa added a goal for the Eagles, while senior Luke Wright and Porter each recorded an assist.

Looking like a real threat in the 3A classification, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy today.

Girls volleyball

On the receiving end of a rout, Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell to The Meadows 3-0 on Aug. 26.

Dropping to 2-7 on the season, the Eagles fell 25-6, 25-12, 25-10.

Seniors Sophia Kelso (four kills, five assists) and Lily Mackey (four kills, four assists) led the way offensively, while junior Hayden Nordstrom generated 12 digs defensively.

Looking to get back in the win column, the Eagles will travel to rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday.

Cross country

Competing against 5A and 4A schools, the Eagles traveled to James Regional Park for the Red Rock Running Company Invitational on Aug. 24.

In the boys varsity race, senior Paul Moll finished 49 out of 104 runners.

Senior Brandon Trupp took 76th, while senior Brandon Pickett placed 104th.

In the girls varsity race, senior Meleah Camphouse finished 65th out of 66 runners.

In the boys 1.65 newcomer race, freshman Brandon Ross finished 78th out of 108 runners.

In the girls 1.65 newcomer race, junior Ruby de Jong finished 55th out of 72 runners.

The Eagles will head to Palo Verde for their Labor Day Invitational on Saturday.

Girls golf

Playing at Casablanca on Aug. 27, Boulder City High School girls golf finished fourth with an overall team score of 464.

Without star sophomore Emmerson Hinds, the Eagles fell behind host Virgin Valley (400), The Meadows (410) and Coral Academy (432).

Junior Riley Elder led the way for the girls with a fourth-place finish out of 27 golfers, shooting a 94 on the day.

“Riley broke 100 and shot her personal best today,” head coach Bobby Reese said. “Very proud of her and it’s awesome to see all her hard work pay off.”

Freshman Morgan Terrill finished ninth with a score of 102.

“Morgan again showed she is a freshman to contend with,” Reese said. “This was her first time playing Casablanca and still was able to go lower than her first league match.

The Eagles’ next league match will be at the Palms golf course next Wednesday, hosted by rival Moapa Valley.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review