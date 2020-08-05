89°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Westcliff has ‘Wright’ stuff for volleyball star

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 5, 2020 - 3:20 pm
 

Boulder City High School senior Ava Wright, a star on the girls volleyball team, has solidified her place as a future collegiate athlete, committing to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program Westcliff University in Irvine, California.

“I’m looking forward to the competitive and high quality competition that comes with playing in college,” Wright said. “I’m looking forward to learning from incredible coaches and growing as a player.”

Already established as one of the top playmakers in town, Wright was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last year, representing the state’s top players regardless of classification.

Setting the tone offensively for the Lady Eagles, Wright led the 3A last season with 1,180 assists and ranked second in Southern Nevada behind Bishop Gorman setter Caroline Edgeworth.

For her career thus far with the Lady Eagles, Wright has amassed 2,915 assists, a current 3A state record. Setting her sights high, Wright sits in sixth place for the state’s all-time record, trailing Coronado class of 2015 graduate Cali Thompson by 1,061 assists.

Also one of the top servers in the 3A classification, Wright has generated 370 serving aces during the past three seasons, trailing only Eagles’ class of 2012 graduate Avalon Frantz (429) for both the school and 3A state records.

Wright also ranks sixth all-time in aces regardless of classification.

“Westcliff is getting someone who is going to give their best effort every play,” head coach Kurt Bailey said. “Anyone who’s watched Ava play the last three years know she’s a player who makes an impact all over the court. Ava’s a total team player. She’s very smart with the ball in her hands and she’s a hard worker. Westcliff is getting a really good one.”

Taking her talents from the hardwood to the sand next season, Wright said she is excited to bring a winning culture with her to the Warriors, having been a part of three consecutive 3A state championships teams with the Lady Eagles.

Westcliff just finished its first season as a program in 2019.

“Having been a part of a team that has won three state championships, I know what it is like to be in pressure situations and push through,” Wright said. “I think having this experience could help bring a winning culture and attitude to the team. As an athlete, I will bring my drive and competitive nature to the school. I will not only give my all on the court, but also off the court. I am very excited to be joining this team.”

A decorated athlete, classification record holder and potential state record holder, Wright has found an ample amount of success with the Eagles, but realizes she’s far from done developing as a player. Excited to get a taste of the college game, Wright said she is excited about what Westcliff brings from an accountability standpoint, joining a program that expects nothing but the best from its student athletes.

“This program really focuses on pushing their players to be the best,” Wright said. “They set their goals high and will do everything they can to accomplish them. Hearing these things about this program made me very excited because I am always looking to be pushed out of my comfort zone, to learn and grow as a person and a player.”

While at Westcliff University, Wright said she plans to study business.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Lisa Orton) Sierra Orton, a senior at Boulder City High School, visited the campus at Arkansas ...
Orton to head to Arkansas
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior girls volleyball star Sierra Orton has found her collegiate home for the next four seasons, committing to Arkansas Tech University.

Deborah Wall Besides pronghorns, mule deer can be seen at Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge.
Remote wildlife refuge offers beauty, diversity
By Deborah Wall Boulder City Review

If you are a wildlife photographer, aspire to become one or simply enjoy a very remote place “where the wild things are,” consider investing some of this long summer in a visit to Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in extreme northwest Nevada.

Southern Nevada Eagles Boulder City's Southern Nevada Eagles baseball team takes first place a ...
Boulder City baseball team takes Utah tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City baseball players recently took the field for the first time this summer and won the 18u Pioneer Tournament Championship in Heber Valley, Utah.

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team earned its third straight state title in 201 ...
Goal of fourth consecutive state championship for girls volleyball in doubt
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A chance for a fourth consecutive 3A state championship for the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team has been put in doubt, as the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association recently suspended fall athletics.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity football team ...
Coaches hoping to save upcoming season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Southern Nevada, high school athletics are again on the chopping block, with fall sports prepared to be the latest victim.

(Deborah Wal) While it’s called Bryce Canyon, the Utah park is made up of about one dozen nat ...
Colorful hoodoos inspire Bryce’s visitors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

“It’s a hell of a place to lose a cow,” Ebenezer Bryce apparently said in the late 1880s about the ungodly terrain here. Whether he had personally misplaced a bovine, or was just humorously theorizing, it’s still pretty funny as Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah is an extraordinary mazelike place of steep terrain filled with hoodoos, spires, pinnacles, nooks and cow-sized crannies.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Matthew Felsenfeld, center, prepares to pass the ball T ...
Hungry to play: Eagles begin football practice in hope of fall season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team took the practice field for the first time Monday, looking to find some normalcy during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Excited more than ever to have sports back in their lives since they went on hiatus in mid-March, the atmosphere at practice has been positive.

(Deborah Wall) The Ruby Mountains Ranger District in Northern Nevada encompasses 450,000 acres ...
Ruby Mountains are alpine gem
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

“Nevada’s Alps” is one name locals have given the spectacular Ruby Mountains, and for good reason. They are majestic and unlike any other place in the state. Here you will find alpine lakes, waterfalls, cascades, avalanche chutes and running streams; this time of year there is also a plethora of wildflowers.

(Cade Cowley) Cade Cowley, a member of Boulder City High School’s class of 2020, will at ...
Cowley ready to serve as Merchant Marine
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Showing patriotism toward his country, Boulder City class of 2020 graduate Cade Cowley has set his sights on attending the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy after high school.