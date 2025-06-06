Eight swimmers lead awards for girls
Boulder City High School girls swimming finished fourth at the 3A state meet, and for their efforts, eight Eagles were named to the All-Southern Region team.
Leading the way for the girls, Zoey McClaren and Chayce Larson were both named first-team selections.
A double champion individually, McClaren led the way with first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle for the girls.
McClaren was also part of the Eagles’ third-place 400-yard freestyle relay, with Chayce Larson, Savannah Fecteau and Hannah Angell.
“Zoey was dominant in her events and relays,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “She did great.”
In the 200-yard freestyle, Chayce Larson finished sixth.
“Chayce has been very valuable all four years and I gave her the coach’s award,” Carroll said. “I’m going to miss her in relays, plus I’m so proud of her for trying the 200-freestyle her last year.”
Making second-team All-region for the girls was Fecteau, Angell, Audrey Humphrey, Chelsie Larson and Kennedy Steckelberg.
Qualifying for state, Angell finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly, while Fecteau finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle.
At regionals, Steckelberg took fifth in the 200-yard freestyle, while Humphrey finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle.
Chelsi Larson finished eighth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Making it to the honorable mention team, Sophia Kelso finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.
“We have good young girl depth,” Carroll said. “They’re a versatile and great supporting cast.”