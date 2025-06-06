92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eight swimmers lead awards for girls

Boys and girls swim team members during their recent team banquet.
Boys and girls swim team members during their recent team banquet.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Rdview Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Rogers named league player of the year
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll BCHS boys and girls swim teams at the 3A state meet.
Swimmers dominate All-Southern Region team
Photo courtesy BCHS Members of the BCHS boys swim team point at the updated state championship ...
A look at swim team’s state success
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against ...
Youth movement helps lead Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 5, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Boulder City High School girls swimming finished fourth at the 3A state meet, and for their efforts, eight Eagles were named to the All-Southern Region team.

Leading the way for the girls, Zoey McClaren and Chayce Larson were both named first-team selections.

A double champion individually, McClaren led the way with first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle for the girls.

McClaren was also part of the Eagles’ third-place 400-yard freestyle relay, with Chayce Larson, Savannah Fecteau and Hannah Angell.

“Zoey was dominant in her events and relays,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “She did great.”

In the 200-yard freestyle, Chayce Larson finished sixth.

“Chayce has been very valuable all four years and I gave her the coach’s award,” Carroll said. “I’m going to miss her in relays, plus I’m so proud of her for trying the 200-freestyle her last year.”

Making second-team All-region for the girls was Fecteau, Angell, Audrey Humphrey, Chelsie Larson and Kennedy Steckelberg.

Qualifying for state, Angell finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly, while Fecteau finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle.

At regionals, Steckelberg took fifth in the 200-yard freestyle, while Humphrey finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle.

Chelsi Larson finished eighth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Making it to the honorable mention team, Sophia Kelso finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.

“We have good young girl depth,” Carroll said. “They’re a versatile and great supporting cast.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Rdview Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Rogers named league player of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Leading Boulder City High School softball to the 3A state tournament, eight Eagles were named to the All-Mountain League team, highlighted by player of the year Payton Rogers.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll BCHS boys and girls swim teams at the 3A state meet.
Swimmers dominate All-Southern Region team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School boys swimming capture their third consecutive 3A state championship, 12 Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Region team.

Photo courtesy BCHS Members of the BCHS boys swim team point at the updated state championship ...
A look at swim team’s state success
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their tradition of being the gold standard of boys high school swimming in the 3A classification, Boulder City added on to its prestigious pedigree on May 17, successfully capturing their third consecutive state championship.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against ...
Youth movement helps lead Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the 3A state tournament, five Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Nevada team, while 10 Eagles total were named to the All-Mountain League team.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Rewarding their hard work and dedication, six members of the B ...
Zwahlen named 3A Mountain League player of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Among six Boulder City High School boys volleyball players to make the All-Mountain League team, David Zwahlen was named 3A Mountain League player of the year.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hayden Nordstorm hits a ball up the middle of the field a ...
Lady Eagles fall to eventual state champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing with a 1-2 record in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School softball defeated Southern challenger SLAM Academy 8-3 on May 16, followed by a pair of losses to eventual state champion Fernley.

Photo courtesy BCHS Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high ...
Jenas-Keogh comes home with the gold

Finishing her junior campaign with style, girls track star Sancha Jenas-Keogh made sure Boulder City High School track and field had a representative on the podium at the 3A state meet.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys swim team celebrates their third cons ...
BCHS boys three-peat in the pool
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School dominated the competition on May 17 at the Moana Springs Community Aquatic Center in Reno.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Vall ...
Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball finished as 3A Southern Region champions on May 10, after knocking off SLAM Academy 10-0 in the finals on May 8.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional champ ...
Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Swimming at Pavilion Pool on May 9, Boulder City High School boys swimming finished as 3A Southern Region champions, while the girls finished as region runner-ups.