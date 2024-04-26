Wagstaff leads Eagles on mound, at plate

85°F
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 25, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 

Coming up clutch, sophomore Ethan Wagstaff had a career day against SLAM Academy on April 22, propelling Boulder City High School baseball to a crucial 5-4 victory.

Sitting with an 11-8 record and coming off a loss, Wagstaff put on a masterful performance both at the plate and on the mound.

Crushing the baseball, the two-way star batted 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and a double.

On the mound, Wagstaff threw six innings, where he allowed just one earned run. Limiting his opposing batters to a .136 average, Wagstaff struck out eight, while allowing only three hits.

Picking up the victory in a dramatic seventh inning was sophomore Jaxton Sanchez, who threw a scoreless inning, that saw the Eagles take a come-from-behind win.

At the plate, sophomore Aiden Armstrong batted 1-for-3 with an RBI, while junior Gavin Flake batted 2-for-3.

Currently sitting with the second seed in the division, the Eagles fell to division leader Virgin Valley 16-1 on April 20.

Looking to rack up some more victories, the Eagles will travel to Pahrump Valley on Tuesday.

Softball

Earning a pair of victories this week, Boulder City High School softball remains first in the division, heading into the final stretch of the season.

Routing Valley 18-0 on April 18, the Eagles followed that up with an impressive 5-3 victory over rival Pahrump Valley on April 23.

Avenging their lone loss to 3A competition this season, junior Baylee Cook was hot at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance with two runs batted in, while sophomore Payton Rogers earned the victory with seven strikeouts.

Supplying plenty of offense, junior Kylie Czubernat batted 3-for-3, while senior Talynn Madrid batted 2-for-3.

Looking to finish strong, the Eagles will host Canyon Springs today, followed by a home game against SLAM Academy on Monday.

Swim

Battling with rival Virgin Valley at Heritage Pool on April 20, both Boulder City High School swim programs came away victorious.

Winning in convincing fashion, the boys cruised to a 189-60 victory behind senior Troy Higley, who finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, while senior John Dickerman won the 500-yard freestyle.

Junior LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 200-yard individual medley, while junior Tate Orton captured first in the 100-yard backstroke.

Junior Ayden Villa placed first in the 200-freestyle, while junior Duncan McClaren finished first in the 100-yard butterfly.

In a tighter race, the girls edged out the Bulldogs 136-121 behind senior Phoebe McClaren, who finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.

Freshman Zoey McClaren finished first in the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle.

Looking to finish the year strong, the Eagles will head back to Heritage Pool on Saturday.

Golf

Competing at Los Prados on April 22, Boulder City High School dominated the league match, picking up a victory over rival Pahrump Valley.

Winning with a low score of 333, junior Chase Kovacevich finished second with a score of 78, while junior Agustin Acosta finished fourth with a score of 82.

Senior Garrett Kreutzer finished fifth out 21 golfers with a score of 84.

Finishing up league play, the Eagles will head to Mountain Falls on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

