Volleyball upends defending state champs

Already the pride of the 3A classification, Boulder City High School boys volleyball took the next step in their dominance, defeating 4A state champion Basic on March 31.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Chandler Shamo throws down a spike against Sloan Canyon on April 1 in a 3-0 victory.

Routing the Wolves 3-1 in a 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25 matchup, the Eagles advanced to 10-4 on the season.

“It was a great match and test for the boys,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “This was the first time we’ve been tested since the Las Vegas Invitational and they responded well.”

Setting the tone, Sam O’Shaughnessy led the way offensively with 14 kills and 22 assists, while Chandler Shamo added 10 kills with 11 digs defensively and a block.

Getting after it on the defensive end, David Zwahlen led the way with 24 digs, while Tyler Bradshaw added nine digs.

Levi Randall led the way with six blocks at the net, while Preston Van Beveren, Carson Alder, Zwahlen and O’Shaughnessy each added two blocks.

“When we needed to make plays, the boys made them,” Huxford said. “It was a very close matchup that required us to be at our best.”

Garrett Adams dished out 16 assists, while Zwahlen made nine kills.

Continuing their winning ways, the Eagles defeated Coral Academy 3-0 March 27 and Sloan Canyon 3-0 on April 1.

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles will take the court next on April 10 for a home matchup against rival Virgin Valley.