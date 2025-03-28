57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Volleyball, track prove proficient

By Robert Vendettoli Bouder City Review
March 27, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

Advancing to 7-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Canyon Springs 3-0 on March 24.

Defeating the Pioneers 25-9, 25-12, 25-9, Sam O’Shaughnessy led the way offensively with five kills and 14 assists, while Carson Alder added five kills and Levi Randall added four kills.

Serving successfully at a high rate, Tyler Bradshaw generated 10 serving aces, while David Zwahlen added eight aces.

On the defensive end, Preston Van Beveren made three digs, while Zwahlen and Bradshaw each added two digs.

O’Shaughnessy and Gibson Lamoreaux each added three blocks apiece, while Garrett Adams dished out 11 assists.

Looking to remain unbeaten in 3A play, the Eagles will travel to Coral Academy today, followed by road games at Basic and Sloan Canyon on Tuesday.

Track

Competing at Coronado on March 25 against the Cougars and Chaparral, a majority of Boulder City High School track and field stars made their way onto the podium.

Not all results were reported by press time.

Finishing on top for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh took first in the 100-meter dash, while Kendall Shamo finished first in the 1,600-meter run and Brooklyn Bunker finished first in the shot put.

In the hurdles events, Kyra Stevens and Hannah Tibbs finished second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles, while Sylvie Jensen finished second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Maeson Powers finished third in the shot put, while Sophia Elburn and Stevens finished fifth and sixth, respectively in the long jump.

For the boys, Sam Bonar captured first in the shot put and third in the discus, while Dylan Ruschak finished first in the discus and first in the shot put.

Seth Valencia finished second in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, while Zack Hesterman finished third in the 100-meter dash.

Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter run, while Aidan MacPherson finished first in the 1,600-meter run and Paul Moll finished fourth in the 400-meter run.

Preparing to host a weekday event on Tuesday, the Eagles will compete against Desert Oasis, Pahranagat Valley and Rancho.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hustling to first base, Cael Starley reaches base safely ...
Eagles play comeback kids
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder Citry Review

Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 7-7 on the season, picking up victories in their last two outings.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles have outscored 3A foes 47-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their third victory of the season against a 3A opponent, Boulder City High School softball routed Western 19-0 on March 24.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review BCHS pitcher Evan Wagstaff throws a strike against Green ...
Eagles perfect against 3A schools
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated against 3A opponents, Boulder City High School baseball routed Mojave and Democracy Prep during this past week’s play.

bcr default image
Eagles remain hot on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Western 3-0 on March 12.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting the ball in play, Baylee Cook hits a line drive u ...
Rogers hurls one-hitter against rival Moapa Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season with some momentum, the Lady Eagles remained undefeated in 3A play, picking up an impressive 13-0 victory over rival Moapa Valley on March 12.

bcr default image
Short-handed track holds their own
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at a weekday event on March 6 at 4A Basic, both Boulder City track and field programs held their own in their opening-season events, despite being short-handed.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City Picture Rhiley Beck throws a strike against ...
Softball records back-to-back shutouts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball routed a pair of opponents during this past week’s slate, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with in the 3A.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sean Pendleton drives the ball against Pahrump Valley on ...
Balistere, Pendleton earn post-season awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School boys basketball win a share of the 3A Mountain League regular season title, head coach John Balistere was named coach of the year, while senior guard Sean Pendleton was named player of the year.

bcr default image
Swimmers pick up right where they left off
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with a strong showing, Boulder City High School boys swimming showed why they’re the favorite to win state this season in the 3A.

Photo courtesy Boulder City High School The BCHS cheerleading team was all smiles over the week ...

Photo courtesy Boulder City High School