Volleyball, track prove proficient

Advancing to 7-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Canyon Springs 3-0 on March 24.

Defeating the Pioneers 25-9, 25-12, 25-9, Sam O’Shaughnessy led the way offensively with five kills and 14 assists, while Carson Alder added five kills and Levi Randall added four kills.

Serving successfully at a high rate, Tyler Bradshaw generated 10 serving aces, while David Zwahlen added eight aces.

On the defensive end, Preston Van Beveren made three digs, while Zwahlen and Bradshaw each added two digs.

O’Shaughnessy and Gibson Lamoreaux each added three blocks apiece, while Garrett Adams dished out 11 assists.

Looking to remain unbeaten in 3A play, the Eagles will travel to Coral Academy today, followed by road games at Basic and Sloan Canyon on Tuesday.

Track

Competing at Coronado on March 25 against the Cougars and Chaparral, a majority of Boulder City High School track and field stars made their way onto the podium.

Not all results were reported by press time.

Finishing on top for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh took first in the 100-meter dash, while Kendall Shamo finished first in the 1,600-meter run and Brooklyn Bunker finished first in the shot put.

In the hurdles events, Kyra Stevens and Hannah Tibbs finished second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles, while Sylvie Jensen finished second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Maeson Powers finished third in the shot put, while Sophia Elburn and Stevens finished fifth and sixth, respectively in the long jump.

For the boys, Sam Bonar captured first in the shot put and third in the discus, while Dylan Ruschak finished first in the discus and first in the shot put.

Seth Valencia finished second in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, while Zack Hesterman finished third in the 100-meter dash.

Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter run, while Aidan MacPherson finished first in the 1,600-meter run and Paul Moll finished fourth in the 400-meter run.

Preparing to host a weekday event on Tuesday, the Eagles will compete against Desert Oasis, Pahranagat Valley and Rancho.