Sports

Volleyball team remains perfect in league play

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting some touch on the ball, senior Brady Sorenson generates a kill against Foothill on March 19 in a 3-0 victory.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Karter Law hits a line drive single against Sun ...
Eagles soar above .500 with blowouts
bcr default image
Lady Eagles pick up three more wins
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
Eagles win 10th straight on court
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Passing the baton, senior Josh Broadbent hands off to senior Ben S ...
Track and field teams shine at home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 18, 2024 - 5:02 pm
 

Following a strong performance in the Aggie Classic, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their perfect league record with a win over Western on April 15.

Routing the Warriors 25-17, 25-19, 25-16, the Eagles advanced to 18-6 on the season and 9-0 in 3A league play.

“The boys are playing great right now,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We’re dealing with some injuries, but guys are right there to step up and contribute.”

Stepping up in a major way, junior Easton Welbourne was the Eagles’ primary setter against the Warriors, dishing out 41 assists with four digs and two blocks.

A triple-threat offensively, senior Brady Sorenson led the way with 18 kills, while senior Travis Hess and junior Chandler Shamo added 12 and 11, respectively.

Sorenson added seven serving aces, while Hess blocked three shots.

Traveling to Arbor View High School for the Aggie Classic, the Eagles finished with a 4-3 record, bowing out as the eighth top team out of 32.

“I feel like we did very well,” Huxford said. “We played some great competition. It’s really beneficial for the boys to see different teams late in the year and mix it up.”

Gaining momentum, the Eagles picked up impressive victories over 5A Silverado and 4A opponents Eldorado and Somerset Sky Point.

Their only losses came to 4A Bishop Gorman and out-of-state opponents Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) and Desert Vista (Ariz.).

Looking to remain perfect in 3A play, the Eagles will travel to Coral Academy tonight, followed by a home game against Canyon Springs on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Eagles soar above .500 with blowouts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a three-game winning streak, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 8-7 on the season, after a pair of routs this past week over Sunrise Mountain and Democracy Prep.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles pick up three more wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball picked up a trio of victories this past week to advance to 15-6 on the season.

Eagles win 10th straight on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 13-3 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their 10-game winning streak by defeating Virgin Valley on April 4 and SLAM Academy on April 5.

Track and field teams shine at home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to shine this season, both Boulder City High School track and field programs dominated at their home weekday event on April 4.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws a strike against Sunrise ...
BCHS snaps losing streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Snapping a three-game skid, Boulder City High School baseball routed Sunrise Mountain 12-0 on April 9.

bcr default image
No-hitter paces Lady Eagles in blowout
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 9-5 on the season, Boulder City High School softball defeated The Meadows 15-0 on March 27.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh races past the competition on March 2 ...
Track teams improving
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Challenging themselves, Boulder City High School track and field traveled to 4A Basic on March 27, facing off against the Wolves and 4A Desert Oasis.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
Volleyball squad moves to 11-3
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 11-3 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their game-winning streak by defeating Desert Pines on March 27 and Sloan Canyon on April 2.

Photo by Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render gets on base against Canyon ...
BCHS wins four straight on diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Getting to .500 on the season with a 4-4 record, Boulder City High School baseball has rallied for four consecutive wins, defeating Mater East and earning a forfeit victory over Mojave in this week’s slate.

Courtesy photo Jeff Sorenson Five-year old Henry Sorenson at the butterfly atrium at the childr ...
School, city to come together for cancer patient
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A community will come together on April 2 at Boulder City High School in support of 5-year old Henry Sorenson, who is currently battling Ewing’s sarcoma, a bone cancer in his left leg.