Volleyball team remains perfect in league play

Following a strong performance in the Aggie Classic, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their perfect league record with a win over Western on April 15.

Lady Eagles pick up three more wins

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting some touch on the ball, senior Brady Sorenson generates a kill against Foothill on March 19 in a 3-0 victory.

Routing the Warriors 25-17, 25-19, 25-16, the Eagles advanced to 18-6 on the season and 9-0 in 3A league play.

“The boys are playing great right now,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We’re dealing with some injuries, but guys are right there to step up and contribute.”

Stepping up in a major way, junior Easton Welbourne was the Eagles’ primary setter against the Warriors, dishing out 41 assists with four digs and two blocks.

A triple-threat offensively, senior Brady Sorenson led the way with 18 kills, while senior Travis Hess and junior Chandler Shamo added 12 and 11, respectively.

Sorenson added seven serving aces, while Hess blocked three shots.

Traveling to Arbor View High School for the Aggie Classic, the Eagles finished with a 4-3 record, bowing out as the eighth top team out of 32.

“I feel like we did very well,” Huxford said. “We played some great competition. It’s really beneficial for the boys to see different teams late in the year and mix it up.”

Gaining momentum, the Eagles picked up impressive victories over 5A Silverado and 4A opponents Eldorado and Somerset Sky Point.

Their only losses came to 4A Bishop Gorman and out-of-state opponents Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) and Desert Vista (Ariz.).

Looking to remain perfect in 3A play, the Eagles will travel to Coral Academy tonight, followed by a home game against Canyon Springs on Tuesday.

