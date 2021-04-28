Volleyball team on hot streak

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team has been impressive to start the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Kannon Rose scored 15 kills and 10 serving aces in Boulder City High School’s 3-0 rout of Moapa Valley High School on Saturday, April 24.

The Eagles continued their hot start to the season, routing both Chaparral and rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Saturday, April 24, after a pair of routs the first week of play. The team has yet to drop a set this season.

“I thought we played very well,” coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Chaparral played us really well, I thought, and although this is Moapa Valley’s first season, they had a lot of athletes on their team. These were really good wins for us.”

In the 25-14, 25-12, 25-7 rout of Moapa Valley, senior Toby Schaper led the way with 18 kills. Junior Kannon Rose added 15 kills with 10 serving aces and junior Kenny Rose dished out 36 assists.

“I was very happy for Toby,” Huxford said. “This was our senior night for him and he played incredibly.”

Routing Chaparral 25-16, 25-15, 25-11, Schaper continued his monster effort with 12 kills. Kannon Rose added 10 kills, Kenny Rose dished out 33 assists and sophomore Gavin Kesler added four aces.

Traveling to Amplus Academy for a doubleheader Saturday, the Eagles will take on the host Archers and Clark, in what should be a solid test.

“Clark has a solid offensive attack, so it will be interesting to see how we stack up defensively,” Huxford said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and hopefully having a great match.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.