Volleyball team on hot streak

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 28, 2021 - 4:51 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Kannon Rose scored 15 kills and 10 serving aces in Boul ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Kannon Rose scored 15 kills and 10 serving aces in Boulder City High School’s 3-0 rout of Moapa Valley High School on Saturday, April 24.

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team has been impressive to start the season.

The Eagles continued their hot start to the season, routing both Chaparral and rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Saturday, April 24, after a pair of routs the first week of play. The team has yet to drop a set this season.

“I thought we played very well,” coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Chaparral played us really well, I thought, and although this is Moapa Valley’s first season, they had a lot of athletes on their team. These were really good wins for us.”

In the 25-14, 25-12, 25-7 rout of Moapa Valley, senior Toby Schaper led the way with 18 kills. Junior Kannon Rose added 15 kills with 10 serving aces and junior Kenny Rose dished out 36 assists.

“I was very happy for Toby,” Huxford said. “This was our senior night for him and he played incredibly.”

Routing Chaparral 25-16, 25-15, 25-11, Schaper continued his monster effort with 12 kills. Kannon Rose added 10 kills, Kenny Rose dished out 33 assists and sophomore Gavin Kesler added four aces.

Traveling to Amplus Academy for a doubleheader Saturday, the Eagles will take on the host Archers and Clark, in what should be a solid test.

“Clark has a solid offensive attack, so it will be interesting to see how we stack up defensively,” Huxford said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and hopefully having a great match.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Ky’relle Akalu, left, fini ...
Roundup: Season starts on high note for BCHS
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting their first meet of the season, both Boulder City High School’s track and field programs were at the top of their games Saturday, April 24.

Softball: Coach pleased with team’s offensive skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening the season with a 2-1 record, head coach Angelica Moorhead said she likes the makeup of Boulder City High School’s varsity softball team.

Boulder City head coach Chris Morelli, seen in 2017 talking to the team's quarterback, is seeki ...
Golf tourney to help offset football team’s costs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In preparation for this coming season, the Boulder City High School football booster club is starting its fundraising efforts early, hosting a golf tournament at Boulder City Golf Course on June 12.

(Deborah Wall) Lees Ferry in Arizona is the launching place for rafters heading down the Color ...
Explore history, raft, fish, camp at Lees Ferry on Colorado River
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

In Lees Ferry, Arizona, the past remains visible in the present. It is a good destination for a night or two beneath the stars in a remote area along the Colorado River at the eastern base of the stunning Vermilion Cliffs.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Toby Schaper reaches for the b ...
Volleyball coach: Boys did ‘great’
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Getting off to a hot start, Boulder City High School boys volleyball team won a pair of games Saturday, April 17, defeating Sunrise Mountain and Doral Red Rock Academy.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team, seen durin ...
BCHS baseball team starts season with rout of Moapa
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming out of the gate swinging, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team routed rival Moapa Valley 15-2 in its season opener Monday, April 19.

(Sara Carroll) Junior Martin Thompson, left, and freshman Troy Higley picked up first-place win ...
Roundup: Swimmers nearly sweep meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening their season on a high note, Boulder City High School boys and girls swimming teams won all but two events on April 17 at the Mesquite Recreation Center.

(Deborah Wall) There are 30 seeps and springs at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada ...
Meadows are birders’ paradise
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is a wonderful place to hop your way into spring. An easy day trip of about 100 miles from Boulder City, this 24,000-acre refuge lies in Amargosa Valley, a few miles beyond Pahrump. One of the largest oases in the Mojave Desert, it was designated a refuge in 1984.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of the boys varsity volleyball team at Boulder City Hi ...
Boys volleyball coach optimistic
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Plagued with inexperience and low participation numbers heading into the season, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball coach isn’t willing to make excuses the upcoming season. In fact, she even expects to have one of the better teams in the 3A classification come season’s end.

Boulder City High School senior Sophie Dickerman, seen competing in 2019, is expected to help a ...
Eagles to field competitive track teams
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track and field coach expects his team to be competitive, regardless of whether or not a regional meet gets to be held at the conclusion of this season.