Volleyball team nears perfection

Advancing to a perfect 8-0 this season, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team routed Eldorado and Coral Academy on Monday, May 10.

“We played really well this week,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “These were two good wins for us and each week we just keep getting better.”

In the defeat of Eldorado 25-12, 25-10, 25-9, junior Kannon Rose led the way with 10 kills and 14 digs defensively. Senior Toby Schaper added seven kills.

Fueling the winning effort, junior Kenny Rose dished out 22 assists and sophomore Gavin Kesler recorded four serving aces.

Remaining unbeaten, the Eagles routed Coral Academy 25-15, 25-9, 25-11 behind 11 kills from Kannon Rose and seven kills from sophomore Tyler Lemmel. Kenny Rose dished out 18 assists.

Gaining contributions from a pair of new contributors, freshman Brady Sorenson added seven kills and five aces, and sophomore Max Roy added five digs.

“I’m really happy with how the team has come together,” Huxford said. “We’re really starting to jell as a team and gain contributions from everyone. Our younger guys really stepped up and played great for us. It was really nice to see them get involved.”

The chances of an undefeated regular season seems likely for the Eagles, which have yet to drop a set all season, as they face the end of the regular season this weekend.

“The boys are really focused right now and they’re looking forward to one more weekend where we can win out and retain our No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament,” Huxford said.

“I do think an undefeated season has motivated this group,” Huxford said. “I know they would all like to walk away with a perfect season. A state championship is really motivating this group, considering our school has never been there for men’s volleyball.”

On the road Saturday, May 15, the Eagles will travel to Cadence Academy for a match, followed by another with Desert Pines.

