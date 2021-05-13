90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Volleyball team nears perfection

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 12, 2021 - 5:08 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Advancing to a perfect 8-0 this season, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team routed Eldorado and Coral Academy on Monday, May 10.

“We played really well this week,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “These were two good wins for us and each week we just keep getting better.”

In the defeat of Eldorado 25-12, 25-10, 25-9, junior Kannon Rose led the way with 10 kills and 14 digs defensively. Senior Toby Schaper added seven kills.

Fueling the winning effort, junior Kenny Rose dished out 22 assists and sophomore Gavin Kesler recorded four serving aces.

Remaining unbeaten, the Eagles routed Coral Academy 25-15, 25-9, 25-11 behind 11 kills from Kannon Rose and seven kills from sophomore Tyler Lemmel. Kenny Rose dished out 18 assists.

Gaining contributions from a pair of new contributors, freshman Brady Sorenson added seven kills and five aces, and sophomore Max Roy added five digs.

“I’m really happy with how the team has come together,” Huxford said. “We’re really starting to jell as a team and gain contributions from everyone. Our younger guys really stepped up and played great for us. It was really nice to see them get involved.”

The chances of an undefeated regular season seems likely for the Eagles, which have yet to drop a set all season, as they face the end of the regular season this weekend.

“The boys are really focused right now and they’re looking forward to one more weekend where we can win out and retain our No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament,” Huxford said.

“I do think an undefeated season has motivated this group,” Huxford said. “I know they would all like to walk away with a perfect season. A state championship is really motivating this group, considering our school has never been there for men’s volleyball.”

On the road Saturday, May 15, the Eagles will travel to Cadence Academy for a match, followed by another with Desert Pines.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Kenon Welbourne makes the catch at home plate in the Eagles’ ...
Baseball team remains undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On its way to a perfect regular season, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team advanced to 8-0, defeating Eldorado and Western.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Blake Schaper had the top scor ...
Roundup: Golfers rout the field — twice
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to play at the top of their game, members of Boulder City High School’s boys varsity golf team routed the field this week, picking up a pair of victories.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Joey Giunta, a senior at Boulder City High School, makes the o ...
Eagles win with two no-hitters
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Clicking on all cylinders, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team advanced to 4-0 on the season, defeating SLAM Academy and Pahrump Valley.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team ...
Volleyball: Defense keeps boys in winners circle
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 6-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team remained perfect over the weekend, defeating Amplus Academy and Clark on Saturday, May 1.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School's softball team has a 4-2 record so f ...
Roundup: Swimmers continue to dominate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to dominate against higher classified opponents, Boulder City High School’s swim team was at its best at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Saturday, May, 1 against Chaparral, Green Valley, Sierra Vista and Silverado.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Kannon Rose scored 15 kills and 10 serving aces in Boul ...
Volleyball team on hot streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team has been impressive to start the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Ky’relle Akalu, left, fini ...
Roundup: Season starts on high note for BCHS
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting their first meet of the season, both Boulder City High School’s track and field programs were at the top of their games Saturday, April 24.

Softball: Coach pleased with team’s offensive skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening the season with a 2-1 record, head coach Angelica Moorhead said she likes the makeup of Boulder City High School’s varsity softball team.

Boulder City head coach Chris Morelli, seen in 2017 talking to the team's quarterback, is seeki ...
Golf tourney to help offset football team’s costs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In preparation for this coming season, the Boulder City High School football booster club is starting its fundraising efforts early, hosting a golf tournament at Boulder City Golf Course on June 12.