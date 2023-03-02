47°F
Sports

Volleyball team looks to three-peat

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 1, 2023 - 4:04 pm
 
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bret Pendleton throws down a thunderous strike against Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon in a scrimmage on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Coming off their second consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys varsity volleyball team will look to three-peat behind a strong core of returners.

“Obviously the goal every season is to compete at a high level,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “I think we’re going to do well. We have a lot of returners. Obviously, we lost Kannon (Rose) and Kenny (Rose), so the boys are realizing that it’s not going to be a walk in the park. They’ve been working hard. We still have key guys from last year.”

The loss of Kannon and Kenny Rose, who were both 3A first-team all state selections last season, will certainly be tough to overcome, but the Eagles do return four all-state selections.

Junior Travis Hess was named a first team all-state selection, while senior Tyler Lemmel and juniors Brady Sorenson and Roman Rose were all named to the second team.

Playing a key role for the Eagles, Hess generated 137 kills and 60 blocked shots last season and will look to take a more prominent role this year.

Coming on strong last year, Sorenson generated 210 kills, with 108 digs and 37 serving aces. Lemmel generated 157 kills, with 45 aces and 45 digs.

Roman, the last of the Rose brothers to suit up for the Eagles, generated 242 digs with 78 aces.

“Travis and Tyler in the middle for us is huge,” Huxford said. “They’re definitely a big force for us. Brady is hitting the ball really well and really hard. We have Roman setting right now and he’s doing a great job taking over for Kenny. I believe we have a good shot at doing well this season.”

Senior Bret Pendleton is poised to have a breakout session after generating 21 kills and six blocks last season.

Still filling out her lineup, the Eagles will test their abilities this weekend when they kick their season off with the highly competitive Las Vegas Invitational at Shadow Ridge.

“We have to remember that there’s six people on the court and when they all do their job, it’s magic,” Huxford said. “We have some new kids that will need to step up and I’m confident that we’ll be able to jell. This is going to be a new team and a different team, but I know the guys really want it.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City junior Derek Render pitches the ball durin ...
High expectations: New coach aims to inspire team through competition
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

New Boulder City High School baseball coach Denny Crine has high expectations for his program and, with an abundance of starters from last season returning, they might just come to fruition.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Ruby Hood, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, thr ...
Returning starters gives softball team edge
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a strong finish last season that brought the Lady Eagles to the 3A state tournament, the varsity softball team is looking to get back to the dance behind a strong core of returning starters.

(Photo courtesy Clint Spencer) Dylan Spencer, a senior at Boulder City High School, signed a le ...
Spencers’ sports dreams realized
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A dream of a lifetime for the Spencer household came to fruition Feb. 1 when seniors Dylan Spencer and Jeremy Spencer signed their national letters of intent to play collegiate sports.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bret Pendleten works hi ...
Roundup: Basketball, flag football teams fall to regional champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys varsity basketball team ended its season in the 3A regional semifinals, falling to eventual regional champion Somerset Academy Losee 60-45 on Friday, Feb. 17.

(Boulder City Review file photo) After all of their games for the season were disqualified due ...
Eligibility issues cloud basketball seasons for BCHS, Garrett
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It should have been a joyful week for student athletes and their parents in Boulder City. The boys basketball teams at Boulder City High and at Garrett Junior High schools were having stellar years. Though smaller than the schools they compete with in the Clark County School District, both teams were regularly besting the competition. BCHS was 8-1 and Garrett was undefeated at 8-0.

(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Tyson Irby-Brownson, far left, a senior at Boulder City High School ...
Three wrestlers earn state titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Three wrestlers from Boulder City High School won individual state championships and another captured the runner-up title after the team placed fourth overall during competition Friday and Saturday in Winnemucca, Nevada.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior Olyvia Thibeault, far right, gets ready to snap ...
Girls gear up for playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The varsity flag football team from Boulder City High School advanced to the state semifinals after defeating SLAM Academy 21-12 on Monday, Feb. 13.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Bruce Woodbury, center, seen in action Jan. 24, led all scorer ...
Roundup: Boys end season with nine-game win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 69-37 win over Pahrump Valley, advancing its win streak to nine games.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Bret Pendleton, a senior at Boulder City High School, g ...
Eagles control their destiny, eye championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity boys basketball team is currently in control of its own destiny, with hopes of raising another league championship banner as it rides an eight-game winning streak.