Volleyball team looks to three-peat

Coming off their second consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys varsity volleyball team will look to three-peat behind a strong core of returners.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bret Pendleton throws down a thunderous strike against Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon in a scrimmage on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“Obviously the goal every season is to compete at a high level,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “I think we’re going to do well. We have a lot of returners. Obviously, we lost Kannon (Rose) and Kenny (Rose), so the boys are realizing that it’s not going to be a walk in the park. They’ve been working hard. We still have key guys from last year.”

The loss of Kannon and Kenny Rose, who were both 3A first-team all state selections last season, will certainly be tough to overcome, but the Eagles do return four all-state selections.

Junior Travis Hess was named a first team all-state selection, while senior Tyler Lemmel and juniors Brady Sorenson and Roman Rose were all named to the second team.

Playing a key role for the Eagles, Hess generated 137 kills and 60 blocked shots last season and will look to take a more prominent role this year.

Coming on strong last year, Sorenson generated 210 kills, with 108 digs and 37 serving aces. Lemmel generated 157 kills, with 45 aces and 45 digs.

Roman, the last of the Rose brothers to suit up for the Eagles, generated 242 digs with 78 aces.

“Travis and Tyler in the middle for us is huge,” Huxford said. “They’re definitely a big force for us. Brady is hitting the ball really well and really hard. We have Roman setting right now and he’s doing a great job taking over for Kenny. I believe we have a good shot at doing well this season.”

Senior Bret Pendleton is poised to have a breakout session after generating 21 kills and six blocks last season.

Still filling out her lineup, the Eagles will test their abilities this weekend when they kick their season off with the highly competitive Las Vegas Invitational at Shadow Ridge.

“We have to remember that there’s six people on the court and when they all do their job, it’s magic,” Huxford said. “We have some new kids that will need to step up and I’m confident that we’ll be able to jell. This is going to be a new team and a different team, but I know the guys really want it.”

