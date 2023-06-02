68°F
Sports

Volleyball team cleans up with division honors

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 1, 2023 - 9:16 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Brady Sorenson spikes the ball against Sunrise Mountain in the 3A state championship game last month.

Helping the Eagles to a school record 32 victories and their third consecutive 3A state championship, six Boulder City High School boys volleyball players were named to the 3A Mountain League team.

“I’m so happy for the boys,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “They’ve all worked extremely hard and it’s great that they’ve been recognized by their peers for their efforts.”

Starring in their individual roles, junior Brady Sorenson, Roman Rose and Travis Hess were named first team selections, along with senior Tyler Lemmel.

Forcing the fiercest offensive duo in the 3A, Sorenson led the way with 411 kills, while Hess added 314 kills.

Well-rounded players, Sorenson added 139 digs with 64 serving aces and 22 blocks, while Hess added 87 blocks and 16 digs.

A key catalyst during the Eagles championship run, Rose fueled the winning effort with 907 assists, while adding 136 digs, 120 aces, 88 kills and 41 blocks.

Having a breakout senior campaign, Lemmel generated 124 kills, with 54 blocks, 48 digs and 46 aces.

Earning second team 3A Mountain League selections were senior Jared Lamoreaux and junior Ike Pappas.

A four-year varsity letter winner, Lamoreaux generated 67 digs, with 48 aces, 40 kills and 39 blocks.

“Jared is the silent spirit of our team,” Huxford said. “I’m really happy he was rewarded for his efforts this season because he’s one of those kids who puts his head down and goes to work every day. He has a tough job being our lead block and even when he was injured the last two weeks of the season, he went out there and played for us.”

Earning his first postseason accolade, Pappas led the way defensively with a team-high 224 digs and 51 aces.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City junior Brady Sorenson spikes the ball agai ...
BCHS boys take home third straight title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In dominating fashion, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won their third consecutive 3A state championship, defeating Sunrise Mountain 3-0 on May 17.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on the ...
Boys capture state swim crown; girls earn second
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking the pool by storm, Boulder City High School boys swimming won the 3A state championship on May 20 at Carson Aquatic Facility.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on the ...
Swim teams headed to state championships
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School swim teams will be headed to Carson City this weekend for the 3A state meet, after top performances at regionals.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Tyler Lemmel goes up for a block with assistance from ...
Boys volleyball splits final two regular-season matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball split in their final week of the regular season, defeating SLAM Academy and losing to 5A Foothill.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Talynn Madrid picks up a hit during postse ...
Softball squad opens postseason with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 11 games, Boulder City High School softball opened the postseason with victories over Canyon Springs and Clark.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Isaac Gibson slides into second base durin ...
Postseason starts on high note for baseball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to eight games, Boulder City High School baseball cruised past Eldorado 6-0 and Virgin Valley 3-1 this week, opening up the postseason on a high note.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Jared Lamoreaux serves the ball to the opp ...
Volleyball team stays hot, wins 18th straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 18 games, Boulder City High School boys volleyball picked up 3-0 victories over Clark on April 27 and Western on May 2.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Kylie Czubernat pitches during a home game last week.
Lady Eagles end regular season with 5-4 win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing rival Pahrump Valley on April 28, Boulder City High School softball edged out a 5-4 victory to end the regular season on a high note.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Caleb Ramsay-Brown watches as a ball gets ...
Baseball squad tops Clark, Cheyenne
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to five games, Boulder City High School baseball defeated Clark on April 28 and Cheyenne on May 2.

Hailey Nordstrom throwing the ball to Baylee Cook to get a play. (Courtney Williams/Boulder Cit ...
Softball team extends win streak to 8
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball defeated SLAM Academy and Valley to push their winning streak to eight games.