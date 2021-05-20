Volleyball team aces season

In what was supposed to be a building season for the program, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team capped off an undefeated regular season Saturday , May 15, with victories over Pinecrest Academy Cadence and Desert Pines.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School junior Kenny Rose and sophomore Tyler Lemmel go up for a block against Coral Academy at Eldorado High School on May 10.

In what was supposed to be a building season for the program, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team capped off an undefeated regular season Saturday, May 15, with victories over Pinecrest Academy Cadence and Desert Pines.

“It’s an amazing feeling to finish the regular season undefeated,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “I’ve been surprised all season by how well this group has played and came together. Coming into the year, there was a lot of unknown. We graduated a lot of key players and only had a few varsity returners. These boys have all stepped up and played great all season long.”

The Eagles continued their streak of not dropping a single set to an opponent this season in their defeat of Pinecrest Academy Cadence 25-11, 25-5, 25-15 and Desert Pines 25-16, 25-11, 25-8.

Against Pinecrest Academy Cadence, sophomore Tyler Lemmel led the way with nine kills. Junior Kannon Rose added six kills.

Junior Kenny Rose fueled the team’s winning effort with 23 assists. Sophomore Jared Lamoreaux added five kills and freshman Roman Rose added six serving aces as new contributors for the boys volleyball team.

“This is a really deep group of boys,” Huxford said. “We have a lot of talented players who can all contribute. It’s become a real team effort.”

Continuing their winning ways against Desert Pines, Lemmel finished with 10 kills.

Kannon Rose added nine kills with five digs defensively.

Playing one of their best defensive games collectively, Kenny Rose added six digs, along with 30 assists.

Gavin Kelser made two blocks, while tallying eight kills on offense.

Starting their playoff journey tonight at home, the Eagles have already made history with an undefeated season. Now their eye is on the ultimate prize of a regional championship.

“To win our first championship would be amazing,” Huxford said. “I really feel like last year’s group, before the pandemic hit, had a really good chance to accomplish that. These boys have worked hard all season long. They’ve come together as a team, they jelled well, sacrificed together, now it’s (time) to put it all together and finish strong. We know there’s a target on our back going into the postseason and I believe the boys will be ready.”

