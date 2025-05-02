Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title

Goal No. 1 is complete for Boulder City High School boys volleyball, who won the regular season Mountain League title, giving them the top seed heading into the postseason.

Eagles look to improve on playoff seeding

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defender on April 22, in a 3-0 victory.

“It’s great to go into the postseason as the top seed,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “The boys set goals for themselves coming into the season and this was the first one. We’re glad it’s over, so we can focus on our upcoming games.”

On a quest for their fifth consecutive 3A state championship, the Eagles routed a pair of league opponents during this last week of play, to advance to 28-8 on the season.

Routing Canyon Springs 3-0 in a 25-11, 25-4, 25-16 victory on April 24, Sam O’Shaughnessy led the way offensively with eight kills and two serving aces, while Carson Alder added four kills.

Preston Van Beveren added three kills with two aces, while Levi Randall added three kills.

Setting up their teammates, Easton Welbourne and Garrett Adams each dished out eight assists apiece.

Adding to their eight-game winning streak, the Eagles routed Desert Pines 3-0 on April 28, in a 25-15, 25-10, 25-18 victory.

Spreading the ball around, O’Shaughnessy, Alder, Van Beveren and Chandler Shamo all generated seven kills each, while Randall had six kills.

A force on both sides of the ball, David Zwahlen generated nine digs defensively with six aces, while Randall added five blocks.

Improving with each game back from injury, Welbourne dished 19 assists, looking poised to enter his final postseason run.

“We’re still working on things,” Huxford said. “The boys have come a long way this season and we’re excited to see how it plays out in the playoffs.”

Heading into the playoffs with momentum, the Eagles will open up play on Tuesday against Somerset Losee.