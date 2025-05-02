57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defend ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defender on April 22, in a 3-0 victory.
More Stories
bcr default image
Unique tradition to BCHS continues
Photo courtesy Cathrine Goode Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash at Durango ...
Track teams shine in home meet
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Eagles look to improve on playoff seeding
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against ...
Eagles control destiny
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 1, 2025 - 8:58 pm
 

Goal No. 1 is complete for Boulder City High School boys volleyball, who won the regular season Mountain League title, giving them the top seed heading into the postseason.

“It’s great to go into the postseason as the top seed,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “The boys set goals for themselves coming into the season and this was the first one. We’re glad it’s over, so we can focus on our upcoming games.”

On a quest for their fifth consecutive 3A state championship, the Eagles routed a pair of league opponents during this last week of play, to advance to 28-8 on the season.

Routing Canyon Springs 3-0 in a 25-11, 25-4, 25-16 victory on April 24, Sam O’Shaughnessy led the way offensively with eight kills and two serving aces, while Carson Alder added four kills.

Preston Van Beveren added three kills with two aces, while Levi Randall added three kills.

Setting up their teammates, Easton Welbourne and Garrett Adams each dished out eight assists apiece.

Adding to their eight-game winning streak, the Eagles routed Desert Pines 3-0 on April 28, in a 25-15, 25-10, 25-18 victory.

Spreading the ball around, O’Shaughnessy, Alder, Van Beveren and Chandler Shamo all generated seven kills each, while Randall had six kills.

A force on both sides of the ball, David Zwahlen generated nine digs defensively with six aces, while Randall added five blocks.

Improving with each game back from injury, Welbourne dished 19 assists, looking poised to enter his final postseason run.

“We’re still working on things,” Huxford said. “The boys have come a long way this season and we’re excited to see how it plays out in the playoffs.”

Heading into the playoffs with momentum, the Eagles will open up play on Tuesday against Somerset Losee.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Unique tradition to BCHS continues
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor, The Eagle Press

From waiting for the recess bell to ring to counting down ‘til graduation day, seniors are beginning to wrap up their final year of a journey that has carried them from kindergarten through high school. Boulder City High School celebrates this milestone by continuing a cherished tradition for BCHS seniors: the Senior Grad Walk.

Photo courtesy Cathrine Goode Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash at Durango ...
Track teams shine in home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Representing their home field, Boulder City High School girls track won their weekday event on April 24, while the boys finished second.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Eagles look to improve on playoff seeding
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Boulder City High School baseball split a pair of games this past week with SLAM Academy.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against ...
Eagles control destiny
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Back in the hunt for a league title, Boulder City High School baseball defeated The Meadows 5-4 behind some late-inning heroics.

bcr default image
Softball hits double-digit win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 10 games, Boulder City High School softball routed Valley 15-0 on April 17.

bcr default image
Eagles have little trouble with top-ranked rival

Playing perhaps their toughest competition in the 3A, Boulder City High School boys volleyball showed why they’re still considered the favorite to capture their fifth consecutive state championship.

bcr default image
Eagles get it done on the mound, at the plate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning two out of three games this past week, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 12-10 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Lady Eagles win ninth straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Boulder City High School softball won a trio of games this past week to advance to 13-7 on the season.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished ahead of the competition in the 200- ...
Girls dominant in home track meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting a weekday meet, Boulder City High School girls track and field picked up a huge victory over 4A programs Desert Oasis and Rancho on April 1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Throwing strikes down the middle, Boulder City High Schoo ...
Lady Eagles pick up late win over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball picked up a pair of impressive victories this past week, advancing to 10-7 on the season.