Volleyball stays perfect in league action

Finishing league play with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a pair of games this week to close out the regular season with a 23-6 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down a kill against Canyon Springs on April 23 in a 3-0 victory. Leading the way, Sorenson generated 14 kills in the match.

“I couldn’t be happier with how we’re playing,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “It’s always nice when you can go undefeated in league play. The boys have worked hard this season. We’re now ready for the postseason.”

Defeating rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on April 25, the Eagles routed the Pirates 25-7, 25-20, 25-13.

Leading the way, senior Brady Sorenson generated 11 kills and four serving aces, while senior Travis Hess added eight kills and four blocks.

Back in action, senior Roman Rose dished out 34 assists, while junior Easton Welbourne led the way defensively with seven digs.

Completing the league sweep, the Eagles routed Desert Pines 25-21, 25-9, 25-9 in a 3-0 victory on April 29.

Hess led the way offensively with 13 kills, along with two blocks, while Sorenson added nine kills and two blocks.

An all-around threat, Rose dished out 31 assists with nine aces and five kills.

Senior Ike Pappas added four aces, while sophomore David Zwahlen added three digs.

Entering postseason play on Tuesday at home against an undetermined opponent, the Eagles currently sit in a prime position to capture their fourth consecutive 3A state championship.

“We’ll being playing teams we never played before so there an unknown factor,” Huxford said. “We’re not taking anything for granted, no matter who the opponent is. This group knows how to win. They’ve grown up together and it’s been an honor to watch them play.”

