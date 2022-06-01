77°F
Sports

Volleyball stars shine with year-end honors

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 1, 2022 - 2:56 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kannon Rose, seen in action in April, was one of six Eagles recognized with Mountain conference's first team honors.

Coming off their second consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team dominated the Mountain conference awards.

Finishing with a 15-0 conference record, en route to a 30-6 season, seniors Kenny Rose and Kannon Rose, junior Tyler Lemmel and sophomores Brady Sorenson, Travis Hess and Roman Rose were all named to the first team.

Junior Gavin Kessler was named to the second team.

Head coach Rachelle Huxford was named coach of the year, along with her assistants, Kurt Bailey and Chad Robinson, for their team’s success.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Huxford said. “It shows that we’re doing something right. It’s shows that the kids were really committed to the program that our coaches and I have set up.”

Kannon Rose generated 335 kills, 190 digs and 88 serving aces, and Kenny Rose dished out 847 assists, with 169 digs, 94 aces and 72 kills, finishing their prep careers with the Eagles strongly.

“The twins have definitely been dynamic on the court,” Huxford said. “They’ve really been the spirit of this year’s team. We can always go to them and they’re super dependable. They will definitely be missed.”

Breaking out as underclassmen, Sorenson generated 210 kills, with 108 digs and 37 aces, and Hess added 137 kills and 60 aces. A defensive star, Roman Rose generated 242 digs with 78 aces.

“All of them have really come into their own as volleyball players,” Huxford said. “They all gained confidence and experience throughout the season and showed that they knew what they were doing out there.”

Also key members for the team were Lemmel, who generated 157 kills, 45 aces and 45 digs, and Kessler, who added 52 kills with 66 digs and 23 aces.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

