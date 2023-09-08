75°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Volleyball squad splits 2 matches

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 8, 2023 - 3:07 pm
 
Senior Haley May throws down a kill against Foothill on Aug. 24. An offensive threat, May has g ...
Senior Haley May throws down a kill against Foothill on Aug. 24. An offensive threat, May has generated 57 kills this season.

Boulder City High School girls’ volleyball split their pair of matchups this week, defeating 3A Sloan Canyon on Aug. 30, while falling to 5A Palo Verde on Sept. 5.

Defeating Sloan Canyon 3-0, the Eagles routed the Pirates 25-14, 25-18, 25-10, behind seven kills from senior Haley May and six kills apiece from seniors Aspen Christian and Addison Doane.

Senior Megan Uszynski added five kills with six digs and three serving aces.

Recording 20 serving aces as a team, junior Lily Mackey led the way with six aces, while junior Sophia Kelso and sophomore Delaney Loeslein each added four.

Defensively, senior Jordyn Woodard led the way with nine digs, while senior Alexis Farrar added eight digs.

Mackey filled the winning effort with 18 assists, while Loeslein added 11 assists.

Falling to Palo Verde 3-1, the Lady Eagles stole the first match from the Panthers before eventually falling 27-25, 16-25, 18-25, 19-25.

Playing up against stiffer competition, Uszynski and Doane each generated 10 kills against the Panthers, while Christian added seven kills.

Woodard led the way with 27 digs, while Uszynski added 23 digs and Doane added 12 digs. Loeslein led the way with 20 assists.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will host Western today.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Coaches name August athletes of the month
Coaches name August athletes of the month
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: Boulder City Review highlights an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Bryelle Young (9) wrestles with her opponent fo ...
Girls soccer crushes Sloan Canyon 9-0, edged by Mojave 5-4
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer split a pair of games this week, defeating Sloan Canyon 9-0 on Aug. 30, followed by a 5-4 loss to Mojave on Sept. 5.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne runs upfield against Valley in a ...
Eagles route Vikings for win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening the season on a high note, Boulder City High School football defeated the Valley High Vikings 45-8 on Aug. 31 at home.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Jordyn Woodard goes up for a spike against Foothil ...
Lady Eagles split pair of matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School defeated 3A The Meadows, while falling to 5A Foothill in volleyball action.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Bennet Forney advances the ball back against Li ...
Tennis teams remain undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis picked up victories over 5A Liberty and 3A Pinecrest Sloan Canyon respectively.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Chayce Larson returns the ball during her doubles ...
Tennis teams off to hot start
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys tennis started the season off with a 2-0 record, defeating Basic on Aug. 18 and Adelson on Aug 21.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane throws down a thunderous kill agains ...
Volleyball evens record with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School volleyball is off to a 4-4 start to their season, finishing 3-4 in the highly competitive Las Vegas Invitational over the weekend, followed by a victory over rival Virgin Valley on Aug. 21.

Teams look to return to postseason play
Teams look to return to postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Two years removed from the state tournament, Boulder City High School girls soccer is optimistic about returning this season.

Coaches likes chances to defend 3A state championship
Coaches likes chances to defend 3A state championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball will be looking to defend their 3A state championship this season and bring home their fifth title in six seasons.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Roman Rose, a senior on this year's boys tennis team, is ...
Returning, new players to lead Eagles tennis
By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review

Behind a handful of newcomers, Boulder City High School boys tennis will look to retool this season and make a push at a long postseason run.