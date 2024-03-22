60°F
Volleyball squad picks up impressive win

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Samuel O'Shaughnessy throws down a thunderous stri ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Samuel O'Shaughnessy throws down a thunderous strike against Foothill in the Eagles 3-0 victory on March 19.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 21, 2024 - 6:07 pm
 

In what felt like a playoff atmosphere, Boulder City High School boys volleyball picked up their best victory to date, routing 5A Foothill.

“Beating Foothill was getting a little redemption for our close match last year when we went five sets with them,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said.”

Advancing to 6-3 on the season, the Eagles routed the Falcons 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 in a game that was dominated in every facet.

Battling back and forth in the highly-contested matchup, the pair of teams dazzled the crowd with several lead changes, thunderous kills and game-saving digs.

“The boys kept their focus and worked hard,” Huxford said. “There were a couple of times we trailed but the team pulled it together. Our quick offense and defensive court coverage really showed. It was a good win for us.”

On a three-game winning streak, the Eagles will host Coral Academy on Friday, followed by road games at Canyon Springs on Monday and Desert Pines on Wednesday.

Swim

Competing in a multi-classification Sunrise meet, several Boulder City High School swimmers made a statement against 5A and 4A competition.

Competing at Multigenerational on March 5, senior Phoebe McClaren finished first out of 58 in the 100-yard freestyle and first out of 17 in the 500-yard freestyle for the girls, while freshman Zoey McClaren finished third out of 45 in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth out of 31 in the 200-yard freestyle.

Junior Chayce Larson took ninth in the 100-yard freestyle, while finishing 15th out of 88 in the 50-yard freestyle.

For the boys, senior Troy Higley captured second out of 66 in the 50-yard freestyle, while juniors Tate Orton, LeAndre Daniels and Duncan McClaren finished fourth through sixth, respectively, in the event.

Daniels finished second out of 28 in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Higley took fourth out of 13 in the 100-yard butterfly.

Orton finished second out of 42 in the 100-yard backstroke, while sophomore Canyon Lenon finished third in the 100-yard backstroke and fifth out of 54 in the 100-yard freestyle.

Duncan McClaren finished second out of 11 in the 500-yard freestyle.

The Eagles will take to the pool today at Mesquite Recreation Center for their next meet.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

