Volleyball squad moves to 11-3

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous kill against Foothill on March 19 in a 3-0 victory.
No-hitter paces Lady Eagles in blowout
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh races past the competition on March 2 ...
Track teams improving
Photo by Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render gets on base against Canyon ...
BCHS wins four straight on diamond
Courtesy photo Jeff Sorenson Five-year old Henry Sorenson at the butterfly atrium at the childr ...
School, city to come together for cancer patient
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 4, 2024 - 6:15 pm
 

Advancing to 11-3 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their game-winning streak by defeating Desert Pines on March 27 and Sloan Canyon on April 2.

“I like the way we’re playing right now,” coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Everything is clicking for us. It’s a total team effort. Everyone is contributing at a high level.”

Routing Desert Pines 25-10, 25-13, 25-13, senior Travis Hess led the way with 10 kills, while senior Brady Sorenson recorded eight kills and three digs.

Senior Roman Rose led the way with 30 assists and seven serving aces, while sophomore David Zwahlen added nine digs.

Junior Samuel O’Shaughnessy added five kills, while juniors Caleb Shamo and Easton Welbourne each had four.

Routing Sloan Canyon 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 during a fundraiser for the Sorenson family, whose youngest son, Henry, is currently battling Ewing’s sarcoma, the Eagles made sure to keep their composure, despite the festivities.

“I was very proud of how the boys handled the night,” Huxford said. “There were a lot of people in the crowd to support Brady’s family. Once the boys settled down into the match, they played very well.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, Sorenson generated 15 kills, while O’Shaughnessy added eight.

Rose fueled the winning effort with 38 assists, while Zwahlen added nine digs and seven aces.

Hess made four blocks on the night.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

