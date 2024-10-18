Volleyball gets back into win column

Back in the win column, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 11-15 on the season, picking up a 3-0 win over Western on Oct. 14.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey throws down a kill against Coral Academy on Sept. 17.

Defeating the Warriors 25-7, 25-20, 25-15, the Eagles were serving at a premium, led by 12 aces from sophomore Bella Battistone and seven aces from freshman Juliette Kelso.

Battistone also generated five kills and five digs, while senior Lily Mackey added nine kills and four digs.

Junior Ivy Dineen generated seven kills, while senior Sophia Kelso added two kills with 11 assists.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Somerset Losee on Tuesday.

Cross country

Competing in the Bud O’Dea freshman, sophomore race on Oct. 8 at Desert Breeze Park, sophomore Seth Valencia finished 68th out of 86 runners.

In the freshman race for the boys, James Ozborn and Ayin Doyle finished 69th and 70th, respectively, out of 91 runners.

Moving on with their season, the Eagles will head to Faith Lutheran on Saturday for their Harvest Invitational.

Football

Suffering their fifth straight loss of the season, not even the return of star quarterback Gage Hopkinson could uplift Boulder City High School football.

Falling to Democracy Prep 20-0, Hopkinson completed only 12 of 35 passing in his return, totaling 123 yards and three interceptions.

With a nonexistent run game totaling only 24 yards, Hopkinson connected with sophomore Ghavyn Cartier for four catches for 45 yards, while linking up with senior Sam Bonar for three catches for 26 yards.

Defensively, Bonar led the with 11 tackles and two sacks, while senior Aiden Starley and junior Aiden Armstrong each added eight tackles.

Hopeful to snap their losing streak, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy on Friday.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer advanced to 6-7-2 on the week, tying with Mojave on Oct. 10, followed by a loss to Doral Academy on Oct. 14.

Tying the Rattlers 5-5, senior Sean Pendleton scored four goals while senior Ben Porter added a goal.

Junior Benno Kossol dished out a pair of assists, while senior Luke Wright added an assist.

Falling to Doral Academy, the Eagles were shut out 4-0.

Looking to get back on the right track, the Eagles will head to Mater East on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Boulder City High School girls soccer advance to 12-2-1 on the season, defeating Sunrise Mountain 8-0 on Oct. 15.

Leading the way for the Eagles, senior Abbey Byington scored four goals with an assist, while senior Makayla Nelson added a pair of goals.

Senior Allie Beal and junior Josie Cimino each added goals for the Eagles.

Looking to continue their winning streak the Eagles will host Pahrump Valley today, followed by a road game at Mater East on Monday.