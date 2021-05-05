78°F
Volleyball: Defense keeps boys in winners circle

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 5, 2021 - 4:03 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team, seen in action April 24, is 6-0 for the season, after defeating its toughest challenger, Clark, during a doubleheader Saturday, May 1.

Advancing to 6-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team remained perfect over the weekend, defeating Amplus Academy and Clark on Saturday, May 1.

“I’m very pleased with how the boys are playing,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “Everyone is getting involved and this has really become a team effort.”

In the defeat of first-year program Amplus Academy 25-14, 25-8, 25-13, junior Kannon Rose led the way with 10 kills, five serving aces and five digs defensively. Sophomore Tyler Lemmel added a team-high 15 kills and four blocked shots.

“Tyler Lemmel had a really good day,” Huxford said. “Our entire team did, especially on defense. I thought we did a great job staying active.”

Junior Kenny Rose fueled the winning effort with 26 assists, while being a terror on the defensive end for the Eagles with 11 digs and two blocks.

Facing their toughest challenger of the season in their second game of the doubleheader, the Eagles defeated Clark 25-11, 25-22, 25-8 in what Huxford called a defining win.

“This was probably the best team we’ve faced up until this point and the boys were ready,” she said. “We got lost a little bit in the second match, but then we’re right back on it in the third match. It’s hard sometimes when you play inexperienced teams, you tend to play to your level of competition. Clark was an experienced team and this was a win we needed.”

Continuing to provide the Eagles with great defense, Kannon Rose made 10 digs, while Kenny Rose added eight digs. Lemmel blocked four shots.

On offense, Kannon Rose added 13 kills, along with eight from Lemmel. Sophomore Gavin Kesler led the team with eight aces and Kenny Rose added six aces along with 26 assists.

Looking to remain unbeaten, the Eagles will travel to Eldorado on Saturday, May 8, where they play Eldorado and Coral Academy.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

