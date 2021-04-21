84°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Volleyball coach: Boys did ‘great’

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 21, 2021 - 3:46 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Toby Schaper reaches for the b ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Toby Schaper reaches for the ball during the Eagles’ 3-0 win against Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, April 17.

Getting off to a hot start, Boulder City High School boys volleyball team won a pair of games Saturday, April 17, defeating Sunrise Mountain and Doral Red Rock Academy.

“The boys went out there and did a great job,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “They played with a lot of confidence, which is great given how young and inexperienced we are as a team. Everyone stepped up and did their jobs.”

Starting the season off in dominant fashion, the Eagles routed Sunrise Mountain 25-9, 25-17, 25-7 and then Doral Red Rock Academy 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 in their doubleheader.

Putting on a show defensively and with his serving against Sunrise Mountain, junior Kannon Rose amassed 15 digs while recording five serving aces. Junior Kenny Rose fueled the winning effort with 25 assists and three aces.

‘Kenny and Kannon have really stepped up,” Huxford said. “They’ve been in the shadows of some really good players the last few seasons and they’ve been working really hard on their games to get to this point. They have both improved tremendously and they’ve both really stepped up and become leaders for us.”

Starring in their varsity debuts, sophomores Tyler Lemmel and Gavin Kesler were the top point earners for the Eagles, with 11 and seven kills, respectively. A terror on the defensive end as well, Lemmel blocked three shots against Sunrise Mountain.

“The great thing about this weekend was it took a team effort,” Huxford said. “Both Kenny and Kannon stepped up and had great games, but we got contributions from everyone. Tyler and Gavin both played great for their first time out on the court and even Toby (Schaper) played well, even if the stats didn’t exactly reflect it. We looked good as a team out there.”

Equally as dominant against Doral Red Rock Academy, Kannon Rose tallied 11 kills, 10 aces and nine digs, while Kenny Rose dished out 29 assists.

Supplying instant offense, Kesler added seven kills and Lemmel added five kills.

With confirmation by the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association of a 3A state tournament to be played May 18-22, coach Huxford didn’t hide her ambition for her boys to be there. Huxford said she knows there’s still plenty of work to be done, as does her team.

With a doubleheader against Chaparral and Moapa Valley coming up Saturday at home, the boys will get one more chance to play on their home court before playing away for the remainder of the season.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team, seen durin ...
BCHS baseball team starts season with rout of Moapa
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming out of the gate swinging, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team routed rival Moapa Valley 15-2 in its season opener Monday, April 19.

(Sara Carroll) Junior Martin Thompson, left, and freshman Troy Higley picked up first-place win ...
Roundup: Swimmers nearly sweep meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening their season on a high note, Boulder City High School boys and girls swimming teams won all but two events on April 17 at the Mesquite Recreation Center.

(Deborah Wall) There are 30 seeps and springs at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada ...
Meadows are birders’ paradise
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is a wonderful place to hop your way into spring. An easy day trip of about 100 miles from Boulder City, this 24,000-acre refuge lies in Amargosa Valley, a few miles beyond Pahrump. One of the largest oases in the Mojave Desert, it was designated a refuge in 1984.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of the boys varsity volleyball team at Boulder City Hi ...
Boys volleyball coach optimistic
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Plagued with inexperience and low participation numbers heading into the season, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball coach isn’t willing to make excuses the upcoming season. In fact, she even expects to have one of the better teams in the 3A classification come season’s end.

Boulder City High School senior Sophie Dickerman, seen competing in 2019, is expected to help a ...
Eagles to field competitive track teams
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track and field coach expects his team to be competitive, regardless of whether or not a regional meet gets to be held at the conclusion of this season.

Clark County School District has announced that spectators will be allowed at spring sporting e ...
CCSD to allow fans for spring sports
By Jason Orts / RJ

The Clark County School District announced April 6 that it will allow the home team’s fans to attend spring sporting events.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity softball team ...
Key softball players return
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Returning a veteran-laden roster, Boulder City High School’s softball program is expected to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Matt Felsenfeld, center, practices with Boulder City High Scho ...
All-star cast returns to diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball program is ready to dominate during its shortened season by bringing back the top senior class in the 3A classification.

(Deborah Wall) A canopy of tree branches shades the pool below Darwin Falls in Death Valley Nat ...
Falls an oasis in Death Valley
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

When you think of Death Valley National Park, California, you probably don’t conjure images of a year-round stream and waterfall. But at Darwin Falls you get that and more.

(Bri Osman Easter) Boulder City Bass Club members Corey Williams, left, and Izec Easter placed ...
Bass club heads to nationals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City will send two teams to the national high school fishing championships after qualifying for the competition at the 2021 TBF Nevada High School State Championship on March 6.