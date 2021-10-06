65°F
Victories prime teams for playoffs

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 6, 2021 - 4:12 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Seniors Ben Schafler, left, and Nathan Pickett get in some practice shots before winning their lone matches against Canyon Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Boulder City High School.

Hosting Canyon Springs for their senior night, both Boulder City High School tennis programs rolled to victories as the postseason looms.

The boys, who are three-time reigning 3A state champions, cruised to an easy victory, defeating the Pioneers 12-0.

Getting in some extra practice before regionals start next week, seniors Ben Schafler and Nathan Pickett each won their lone singles matches, along with junior Zachary Muller.

In doubles play, the duos of Kanon Rose and Kenny Rose and senior Bret Pendleton and junior Tyler Lemmel each won their lone matches.

Hosting their first regional playoff match Monday, Oct. 11, as the No. 2 seed in the 3A to an as-of-now undetermined opponent, head coach Rachelle Huxford likes her team’s chance of defending its state championship heading into the postseason.

“The boys are really excited and this is what we’ve worked for,” Huxford said. “It’s crazy to think the regular season is already over. … The boys have seen a few challenging opponents. With the loss to The Meadows earlier in the season, we know what we need to work on and we’ll see how it plays out. Hopefully we’ve made the necessary adjustments during the season and, if needed, we know we can move guys around to pick up needed points.”

Looking to make their fourth trip to the state tournament, the Lady Eagles, who finished as the 3A state champion runner-up in 2017, 2018 and 2019, closed their senior night with a 18-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

In singles play, Reggi Gibbs finished 2-0, along with sophomores Lillian Mikkelson and Emma Woods.

In doubles play, the duos of junior Ella Morris and freshman Chayce Larson and sophomores Julia Carmichael and Chiara Steffes finished 2-0, while juniors Cali Torgesen and Rose Randall finished 1-0.

Entering the postseason as the 3A No. 2 seed, the girls will host an as-of-now undetermined opponent Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the opening round.

“Heading into the playoffs I am hoping that we can continue to play as strong as we’ve been playing,” girls head coach Jami Pappas said. “We are going into regionals as the second seed and looking forward to state. We look forward to all matches that will better prepare us for the state playoffs. This is a great opportunity for all of my young up-and-coming players as it will challenge them to perform at their best personal level.”

The top two teams at regionals earn a bid to the state tournament to face the top two teams from Northern Nevada.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

