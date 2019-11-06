56°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Utah park famed for its arches

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
November 6, 2019 - 2:52 pm
 

Arches National Park in Utah boasts the world’s largest concentration of natural stone arches, more than 2,000 in fact, so it’s no wonder people often spend days traveling to see the place. Fortunately for us, we live fairly near the park, about 480 miles from Boulder City.

The park has an elevation range of 4,085 to 5,653 feet, which makes November an ideal time to visit. Not only does a November visit avoid the heavy crowds seen from early spring to early fall, but this month also boasts ideal hiking temperatures, with daily highs in the 50s and 60s.

The best way to introduce yourself to the park would be taking the 36-mile Scenic Drive. There are viewpoints, overlooks and parking areas along the way to see arches, windows, spires and pinnacles, and balancing rocks.

That’s the fastest way to see the park, but setting hiking boot to trail is the most rewarding. For seeing the famed arches, the best two trails are to Delicate Arch and Landscape Arch.

Landscape Arch is an easy 1.6-mile round trip with minimal elevation gain and a good one for people of just about every age who can hike over a bit of uneven terrain. Delicate Arch is a 3-mile round trip with an elevation gain of 480 feet. Small children should not attempt the Delicate Arch hike, as there are drop-offs.

Landscape Arch has a span of 290 feet base to base and is only 6 feet thick at its center, very thin for its length. Erosion, weather and gravity are constantly wearing away at the rock and, like all arches, it could collapse at any time, so be sure to see it before it does.

In 2008, the Wall Arch, at the time the 12th-largest arch in the park, came crashing down in the middle of the night. Delicate Arch is one of the most photographed arches in the world. It is the largest free-standing arch in the park, with an opening of 45 feet at its highest and width of 32 feet.

Snow and rain this time of year can make most of the trails treacherous. Be sure to get up-to-date trail conditions from a park ranger or at the visitor center before setting out. Take along hiking shoes or boots, a daypack, water, snacks and warm clothes for layering, including a hat or beanie and gloves.

The park is open 24 hours a day year-round. The Arches visitor center is open daily except Christmas, but hours change seasonally. For more information on Arches National Park, call 435-719-2299 or visit http://www.nps.gov/arch.

The nearby town of Moab is fun to stroll around and has a wide variety of restaurants, breweries, shops, gas stations and markets as well as plenty of lodging.

If you don’t mind low overnight temperatures, the camping is super here. The park’s Devils Garden Campground is open year-round and has 52 sites. It’s reservation-only from March through October, but this time of year it’s first-come, first-served. There are also fabulous sites in and around Moab along the Colorado River, and this time of year is the best because there are no mosquitoes.

For more information, visit the Moab Visitor Center, 25 E. Center Street, call 435-259-8825 or go to http://www.discovermoab.com.

A two-night minimum stay in the area is recommended.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes: A Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All: Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Rachelle Huxford) Boulder City High School seniors Boen Huxford, left, and Preston Jorgensen a ...
Boys extend legacy for third year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capturing a well-deserved third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys tennis team continued its dynasty Friday, Nov. 1, at Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior running back Devon Walk ...
Eagles prove wins no fluke
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football team proved the regular season was no fluke, defeating visiting Del Sol 21-16 in the opening round 3A Southern League playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ethan Porter, cente ...
Roundup: Girls use home advantage to score at regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking advantage of running on their home course, Boulder City High School girls cross-country team placed second at the 3A southern region championship held Saturday, Nov. 2.

Boulder City High School The Boulder City High School football team celebrates its 21-7 win aga ...
Eagles advance to regional football tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team clinched a playoff berth by defeating Sunrise Mountain 21-7 at the Oct. 24 home game.

Rachelle Huxford Members of the Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis teams celebrate ...
Tennis teams going to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the 3A Southern Region individual tournament at Darling Tennis Center last week, nine players from the boys and girls Boulder City High School tennis program punched their tickets for state berths.

(Deborah Wall) The rich riparian environment of the Verde River in Arizona supports a variety o ...
Autumn’s glory, nesting eagles highlight train trip through canyon
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Boarding the Verde Canyon Railroad in Clarkdale, Arizona, begins a spectacular train ride through an extraordinarily beautiful and wild canyon. While this excursion is open year-round, in autumn the weather is mild and the leaves are turning their fall colors. Temperatures in this part of the state are pleasing, as well, with daily high temperatures in the 70s expected over the next few weeks.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Ben Schafler retu ...
Boys take regional title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their dynasty, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls tennis programs are heading back to the 3A state championship tournament.

Thinkstock
Runners on track for state wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Experiencing postseason success early, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls cross-country programs gave positive showings at the 3A Southern Division finals at Basic High School on Oct. 19.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Dayton Smith follow ...
Roundup: Golfers finish third at state meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Closing the final chapter of what’s been a dominant dynasty the past four years, Boulder City High School girls golf team finished third in the 3A state meet at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 22.