Sports

Unique tradition to BCHS continues

By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor, The Eagle Press
May 1, 2025 - 8:57 pm
 

From waiting for the recess bell to ring to counting down ‘til graduation day, seniors are beginning to wrap up their final year of a journey that has carried them from kindergarten through high school. Boulder City High School celebrates this milestone by continuing a cherished tradition for BCHS seniors: the Senior Grad Walk.

The Senior Grad Walk, created in 2015, is a tradition unique to Boulder High School where the seniors get the opportunity to revisit the elementary and middle schools most of Boulder’s students were previously enrolled in and reminisce on their K-12 school years.

The seniors start off their day by collecting their caps and gowns along with a full breakfast provided by the STUCO senior class. Then the moment happens that all seniors are waiting for… the marching band plays the school fight song, indicating the start of the Grad Walk. BCHS seniors begin their walk behind the band and alongside staff members, taking a route down Avenue G toward Garrett Junior High School. Then they continue on past King and Mitchell Elementary schools, and ending their walk through the BCHS halls. The seniors will be cheered on by students and staff from all four schools as they make their walk.

For the non-senior students, seeing their soon-to-graduate classmates in their caps and gowns can really make emotions soar throughout the halls and their hearts. For the seniors, wearing their caps and gowns for the first time can make reality strike them fast, making them process how they are moving into adulthood, but also a chance to appreciate every moment that led them there. BCHS senior Abigail Francis has been enrolled in all of Boulder’s schools since kindergarten.

Abby has spent all four of her high school years being extremely involved with the school and not taking any moment for granted. She has always cherished Boulders’ Grad Walk, saying, “With all the senior events, Grad Walk seems to be the most ‘I made it’ or ‘this is it’ moment. The people I’ve grown up with forever are now walking with me through our little town for the last time.”

Abby’s brother, Ryan Francis, a junior at BCHS, has been treasuring the time he has left with his sister before she goes off to college. Ryan expressed how things won’t be the same for him, saying, “Seeing her walk past me in the hall during the Grad Walk will definitely be sad knowing she won’t be living with me in a few months. Her amazing aura lights up the whole house.” This feeling applies to all who watch their graduates walk by.

Graduation is a major milestone, and Boulder City High School works hard to make the final days of the seniors’ year memorable and special, offering a variety of activities and traditions to celebrate their achievements, with the Grad Walk being just one of them. This year’s Grad Walk will be on May 9 at 8:45 a.m., so set your reminders, get a good spot on the sidewalk, and cheer on the graduates of 2025.

