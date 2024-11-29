‘Unfinished business’ on the gridiron for Lady Eagles

Finishing as last season’s 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School girls flag football is ready to finish the job this season.

Eagles look to go further in postseason

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up field against SLAM Academy on Jan. 3, 2024 in a 32-14 victory.

Finishing as last season’s 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School girls flag football is ready to finish the job this season.

“We’re coming into the season with unfinished business,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “We were so close last year and a lot of our girls this year are returning from that team hungry.”

Returning to lead the charge, senior quarterback Makayla Nelson will look for an encore after a phenomenal junior campaign.

A true dual-threat, Nelson completed 163-278 (58.6%) passing for 1,689 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,438 and 19 touchdowns.

“We’re very lucky to have her back,” Cameron said. “Makayla can impact the game in a lot of ways. She’s a competitor who wants to win.”

Teaming with Nelson in the back field will be senior Noelle Payne (1,112 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns) and junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh (486 rushing yards, nine touchdowns) to give the Eagles potentially the most potent rushing attack in the 3A.

“The strength of our team is going to be running the ball,” Cameron said. “Noelle had a great season last year and Sancha only got a few games after playing junior varsity last season. I expect them both to improve their stats.”

Linking up with Nelson through the air, leading pass catcher, senior Paige Bothwell (48 catches, 673 receiving yards, six touchdowns), returns to anchor the core that also includes senior Baylee Cook (14 catches, 130 receiving yards, one touchdown) and Jenas-Keogh (three catches, 39 receiving yards, one touchdown) who coach Cameron says has improved her pass catching skills.

Defensively, the Eagles will look to build upon last season’s success that saw them allow only 9.7 points per game on average, holding eight of their 19 opponents to one score or less.

Returning to lead the effort is senior Emily Olsen (78 tackles, two interceptions), Nelson (33 tackles), Jenas-Keogh (22 tackles, five sacks) and senior Natalee Giamanco (15 tackles).

Looking to make an impact out of the gate, the Eagles will start their season on Monday at Valley, followed by a home game against Basic on Wednesday.