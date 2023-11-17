70°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Two Eagles sign athletic letters of intent

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 16, 2023 - 8:20 pm
 
Photo courtesy Boulder City High School Phoebe McClaren with her family on National Signing Day ...
Photo courtesy Boulder City High School Phoebe McClaren with her family on National Signing Day last week. She will be swimming at St. Bonaventure University.
Photo courtesy Boulder City High School Derek Render with his parents on National Signing Day. ...
Photo courtesy Boulder City High School Derek Render with his parents on National Signing Day. He will be playing baseball at Utah Tech University.

Putting pen to paper, Boulder City High School senior athletes Phoebe McClaren and Derek Render signed national letters of intent to their respective universities on Nov. 8.

McClaren, a swim star for the girls team, signed with Division I program St. Bonaventure University, while Render, a star on the baseball team, signed with Division I program Utah Tech University.

“I’m very thrilled to be attending St. Bonaventure University,” McClaren said. “It was a perfect fit for me. I chose St. Bonaventure University because of its close-knit community, a supportive alumni network, their amazing coaches and wonderful teammates that I’ve met.”

A decorated swimmer, McClaren was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, highlighting the best swimmers in the state regardless of classification.

Leading the way for the girls second-place finish at state last season, McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

McClaren was also a part of the Eagles second-place 200-yard medley team.

Adding to the prominent swim tradition at Boulder City High School, McClaren became the 34th Eagle to sign with a Division I program during head coach Sara Carroll’s tenure, which started in 1994.

One of the state’s top pitching prospects in his sport, Render, who was a first-team All-Southern Region selection last season for the Eagles, is excited to make the jump to the next level.

“I’m extremely excited to go to Utah Tech,” Render said. “Playing Division I baseball has been a dream and a goal of mine since I was very young and now it’s going to be a reality. I’m very excited and looking forward to it.”

A two-way threat, Render led the Eagles with a 5-0 record and 64 strikeouts, while batting .307 with nine runs batted in.

Falling in love with the program during a visit, Render cited the program’s overall environment and leadership qualities of head coach Chris Pfatenhauer as the key reasons for his college commitment.

“The main reason was the relationship that the coaching staff builds with every single player,” Render said. “The coaching staff at Utah Tech is a great staff from top to bottom. Coach Pfatenhauer shows that he truly cares for his players, which I was able to see first-hand while on my visit. Along with that comes the facilities, which are amazing. The field is one of the nicest I have seen in person and the weight room has a great environment.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Megan Uszynski throws down a kill against Foothill ...
BC Volleyball second in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell short of their goal of repeating as 3A state champions on Nov. 11, leaving it all out on the court in a 3-2 defeat to The Meadows.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Maleah Camphouse (from left), Kendall Shamo, Layla Lourenco, Ellie ...
Rivals end season for Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending their season, Boulder City High School football fell to Moapa Valley 62-14 on Nov. 3 in the regional semifinals.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Adding a helping hand on offense, junior Sophia Kelso gen ...
Lady Eagles to make seventh straight state volleyball bid
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite falling to The Meadows 3-1 on Nov. 4 in the 3A regional championship game, Boulder City High School girls volleyball will make their seventh consecutive 3A state tournament appearance.

bcr default image
Coaches weigh in on October’s BCHS athletes of the month
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

At the culmination of each month, Boulder City Review spotlights an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport, highlighting their excellent play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior defensive back Easton Welbourne returns an interce ...
Eagles roll in first round of playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising during the first round of the 3A regional playoffs, Boulder City High School football defeated Mater East 48-0 on Oct. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Lily Mackey serves against Cheyenne on Oct. 31 in ...
Volleyball cruises to start playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball started the postseason in style, cruising past Cheyenne 3-0 on Oct. 31.

Photo courtesy of Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School girls tennis celebrates winning the ...
Girls tennis crowned state champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally climbing the mountain top, the Boulder City High School girls tennis team was crowned 3A state champions on Oct. 27, defeating Northern Nevada opponent Truckee.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Senior Julia Carmichael (left) and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriq ...
Lucky 13 off to tennis state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Thirteen Boulder City High School tennis players will compete at state this week after successfully navigating through regionals, highlighted by the doubles tandem of senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez, who took first place.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Emma Woods returns the ball against Pahrump Valley ...
Tennis teams eyeing state titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls tennis will be making their seventh straight 3A state appearance under head coach Jami Pappas, but for the first time as regional champions after defeating rival Moapa Valley 10-2 in the regional finals on Oct. 13.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for extra yardage, senior Brady Sorenson stiff ar ...
Eagles lose to SLAM on the road, 39-20
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football fell short of defeating division leader SLAM Academy on Oct. 13 in a 39-20 defeat, but provided a good showing overall.