43°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Tucson perfect for those craving getaway

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
February 17, 2021 - 4:23 pm
 
(Deborah Wall) A mountain lion often can be spotted in the Mountain Woodland habita ...
(Deborah Wall) A mountain lion often can be spotted in the Mountain Woodland habitat area of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
(Deborah Wall) Saguaro National Park is named for the towering saguaro cactus, the signature p ...
(Deborah Wall) Saguaro National Park is named for the towering saguaro cactus, the signature plant of the Sonoran Desert. The park is a standout attraction for those visiting Tucson, Arizona.
(Deborah Wall) Saguaro cactus fill a hillside near Tucson, Arizona.
(Deborah Wall) Saguaro cactus fill a hillside near Tucson, Arizona.
(Deborah Wall) Javalina are common to see along the Desert Loop Trail at the Arizo ...
(Deborah Wall) Javalina are common to see along the Desert Loop Trail at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson.
(Deborah Wall) The hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Ar ...
(Deborah Wall) The hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona, features a variety of species including this Costa’s hummingbird.

If you are itching to get away for a few days, but don’t want to travel too far, consider Tucson, Arizona.

The fabled city lies about a 6½-hour drive south from Boulder City. While Tucson’s elevation of 2,389 feet is not too different from Boulder City, flora and fauna found in the Sonoran Desert is vastly different from those in our own Mojave.

Tucson’s weather is great this time of year. February’s average daily high temperatures are in the low 70s, with overnight lows in the high 40s.

While there are plenty of outdoor attractions, three of them stand out.

Saguaro National Park is named for the towering saguaro cactus (Carnegiea gigantea), the signature plant of the Sonoran Desert. These slow-growing cactuses can reach more than 40 feet, but a small one — about 2 feet tall — could be 30 years old. The first “arms” on a saguaro might not appear until it is 50 to 100 years old.

There is no better place to see saguaros than here since the park is home to about 1.5 million, split between the its two districts.

The Tucson Mountain District lies on the west side of Tucson and the Rincon District is to the east. Between the two, there are more than 150 miles of trails, from easy to multiday adventures. In February and March, several varieties of cactus bloom, but saguaro cactuses start blooming in late April, once the heat starts to set in.

The white, waxy flowers appear at the top of the trunk or arms, opening at night and closing by mid-afternoon. In June they produce a red fruit, which native people harvested for food.

Currently, visitor centers are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, and are limited to 10 guests at a time. Public programs are closed, but the desert trails, bathrooms, picnic areas and roads are open. To reduce cash handling and contact, the park encourages visitors to pay entrance fees online before visiting.

Because of the pandemic, it is always wise to get last-minute updates on closures or changes in the park before setting out; contact nps.gov/sagu or 520-733-5153.

Another excellent destination, and an especially great choice if you have children along, would be the 98-acre Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. About 14 miles west of Tucson, the museum is only 2 miles from Saguaro National Park West Visitor Center in the Tucson Mountain District.

The museum is primarily an outdoor one with 85 percent of exhibits along walking trails. Visitors can enjoy more than 55,000 plants of 1,200 native species along 2 miles of gravel and paved trails.

This is also a great place to learn about mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds. The highlights include the Mountain Woodland habitat, which features mule deer, a black bear, a mountain lion, Mexican gray wolves and a porcupine. The Desert Loop Trail is home to javelinas, coyotes and lizards. Be sure to stop at the hummingbird aviary, which boasts many different species.

The museum is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March through October. Plan to spend at least two to three hours minimum. Advance tickets are necessary; get them at desertmuseum.org or through guest services at 520-883-1380.

For more information contact the museum at 520-883-2702. Masks are required at all times for everyone over 5 years old.

Another favorite place to visit that is especially kid friendly is the 24-acre Reid Park Zoo, home to more than 500 animals. This city-owned zoo is one of the best in our region and worth supporting as it is deeply involved with conservation programs throughout the world to save animals and their habitats. The zoo is quite clean.

Located in the heart of Tucson, it is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June through September. Advance tickets are required. Call 520-791-3204 or visit reidparkzoo.org for more information.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Morton family) Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signs his letter of ...
Morton heads to CSN to play basketball
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at the College of Southern Nevada on Feb. 5.

(Davis family) Trey Davis, a senior at Boulder City High School, signs his letter of intent to ...
Davis to fine tune skills at Hancock
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior football star Trey Davis signed his national letter of intent with Allan Hancock College on Feb. 5.

(Deborah Wall) Kolb Studio sits directly on the rim of the Grand Canyon in the Arizona national ...
Winter makes canyon views more grand
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most popular destinations in the world. The hub of the park is the South Rim, about a 4½-hour drive from Boulder City. This breathtaking canyon is as wide as 18 miles in some places, and it’s 1 mile deep to where the Colorado River runs 277 miles through it.

The Historic Railroad Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area offers views of Lake Mead as ...
Hiking trails get more traffic during pandemic
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

After a spring coronavirus lockdown, Las Vegas Valley residents have taken to local hiking trails in large numbers.

(Chad Robinson) Chad Robinson has been named the new head coach for the girls varsity volleybal ...
Robinson to lead girls volleyball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

When the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team takes the court again, presumably this spring, it will be under new leadership after longtime Lady Eagles assistant Chad Robinson was named head coach.

(Deborah Wall) Outdoor excursions in winter can be very enjoyable as long as you are prepared. ...
Cold always brings threat of hypothermia
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Although here in Southern Nevada we don’t experience the brutal winters seen in much of the West, hypothermia can still be a real threat for outdoor lovers. Many people are unaware that you can become hypothermic without even being exposed to freezing temperatures.

(Steve Connell) Boulder City High School baseball stars, from left, seniors Deavin Lopez, Blaze ...
Trio of Eagles’ baseball stars commit to Utah college
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding success together on the baseball diamond for Boulder City High School the past three years, Eagles’ senior baseball stars Troy Connell, Deavin Lopez and Blaze Trumble will be sticking together as they enter the collegiate level, all committing to Utah State University Eastern in Price.

(Katie Kilar) Bryce Harper, left, who was raised in Las Vegas and now plays for the Philadelphi ...
City served as area’s baseball capital
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally able to play some games in their home state, baseball players from Boulder City High School competed in a high school fall league games hosted by Boulder City Little League recently.