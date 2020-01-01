50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Trumbo wins MMA championship

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 1, 2020 - 1:00 pm
 

Making a name for himself in the amateur fighting ranks, Octavian Trumbo, a Boulder City High School class of 2017 graduate, became the lightweight champion in the mixed martial arts Tuff-N-Uff competition Dec. 21.

A former wrestling star for the Eagles program, Trumbo advanced to 5-1 in his budding career, scoring a second-round knockout against previously undefeated Zane Darlington (3-0) in Mesquite, Nevada.

The duo headlined Tuff-N-Uff’s Mayhem in Mesquite VIII fight card at the CasaBlanca Resort, helping Trumbo reach his last milestone for 2019.

“I’m happy that I won,” Trumbo said. “Winning the belt before 2020 was my main goal.”

Dominant in his bout with Darlington, Trumbo controlled the majority of round one, pinning Darlington to the cage and landing multiple punches to the face before a referee stopped the fight.

After losing his first career fight to Alek Aragon on Jan. 19, 2018, Trumbo is on a five-fight winning streak and getting better with each fight.

“This win over Zane puts me on a five-fight winning streak,” Trumbo said. “I feel better every time I step inside the cage.”

Looking like a better and mature fighter, MMA experts have taken notice of Trumbo’s recent rise to stardom.

Finishing 2019 on a high note, Trumbo is ranked the No. 2 lightweight fighter in Nevada by Tapology.com, trailing only Johnson Nasona, who sports a 20-3 record and is considered the top amateur lightweight on the West Coast out of 741 active fighters.

The rising Trumbo is currently pegged at No. 12 in the West Coast ranking.

Eager to step back in the octagon, Trumbo eyes a return in March to defend his newly earned title.

A former wrestler under Jim Cox at Boulder City High School, Trumbo is a diverse fighter, using his combination of striking and wrestling background to propel him to success.

“My time wrestling in high school has definitely helped a lot because grappling is such a huge part of MMA,” Trumbo said. “My strength is definitely striking, but I use my wrestling defensively to keep my opponents from taking me down, so I can stand with them and strike on my feet.”

Trumbo said he is eyeing a few more bouts before he hopes to turn pro and reach the UFC, which is regarded as the highest level of MMA fighting.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(John Ballistere) Members of the boys varsity basketball team from Boulder City High School too ...
Holiday tournaments boost players’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in holiday tournaments this past week to stay prepared for the upcoming second-half stretch of the season, both Boulder City High School basketball programs found success on the court during winter break.

Alexander, Taggard top year-end honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior Keely Alexander was named 3A Sunrise player of the year and senior Erin Taggard was named goalkeeper of the year after helping the Lady Eagles girls soccer team make its first 3A state tournament appearance since 2011.

(Deborah Wall) Buckskin Mountain State Park in Parker, Arizona, is a popular place to access th ...
Parker’s mild winter ideal for outdoor activities
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Located on the lower Colorado River, Parker, Arizona, makes a great winter destination for Southern Nevadans seeking a full-day outing or a longer getaway. Its elevation of about 400-450 feet means mild winters, about 5-15 degrees warmer than Boulder City, so visitors can still take advantage of all sorts of outdoor activities.

Senior Preston Jorgensen, seen during an August practice session, shared the 3A All-Southern Re ...
Huxford, Jorgensen share top player honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Tennis stars Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen, seniors at Boulder City High School, were named All-Southern Region players of the year after helping the team claim its third consecutive 3A state championship.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior volleyball player Kamry ...
Lady Eagles’ efforts recognized
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After winning their third consecutive 3A state championship, six players from Boulder City High School girls volleyball team were named to the All-Southern Region team.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior receiver Erin Taggard, ...
Girls still perfect
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School flag football team ground out a 14-12 victory against Sunrise Mountain on Dec. 11, keeping their season with a perfect 4-0 record.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior forward Matt Morton, se ...
Champion defense: Eagles on winning path to repeat as league leader
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Showing its skill on the court as the defending 3A Sunrise League champion, the Boulder City High School boys basketball team routed Sunrise Mountain 53-31 on Friday, Dec. 13.