Trumble earns all-state honor

Blaze Trumble, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, was named to the Nevada all-state second team after helping lead the Eagles baseball team (27-10) to the 3A state tournament.

Trumble, who was the Southern Region player of the year, was the only 3A player selected to the first or second team. Sam Kaplan from The Meadows School, which is 2A, was the only other non-4A player selected.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as second team all-state players,” Trumble said. “There are so many deserving players in both the 3A and 4A. It’s very humbling and motivating to do better in the following seasons.”

Breaking out as a sophomore, Trumble took the competition by storm, batting .429 this season, leading the team in runs batted in (46), doubles (17) and home runs (7).

He said he hopes to end his junior and senior seasons as a first-team selection.

“Receiving second team as a sophomore is very motivating to me so that I can work toward getting first team the next two years,” Trumble said. “It shows me I have the potential to do great things as long as I keep pushing myself to be better than the day before.”

