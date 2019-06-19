85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Trumble earns all-state honor

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 19, 2019 - 3:24 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2019 - 8:50 am

Blaze Trumble, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, was named to the Nevada all-state second team after helping lead the Eagles baseball team (27-10) to the 3A state tournament.

Trumble, who was the Southern Region player of the year, was the only 3A player selected to the first or second team. Sam Kaplan from The Meadows School, which is 2A, was the only other non-4A player selected.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as second team all-state players,” Trumble said. “There are so many deserving players in both the 3A and 4A. It’s very humbling and motivating to do better in the following seasons.”

Breaking out as a sophomore, Trumble took the competition by storm, batting .429 this season, leading the team in runs batted in (46), doubles (17) and home runs (7).

He said he hopes to end his junior and senior seasons as a first-team selection.

“Receiving second team as a sophomore is very motivating to me so that I can work toward getting first team the next two years,” Trumble said. “It shows me I have the potential to do great things as long as I keep pushing myself to be better than the day before.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Brendan Thorpe of the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseba ...
Rout inspired by defeat
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting their doubleheader with 4A Bonanza, the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack baseball league bounced back from a crushing game-one defeat to rout the Bengals 14-2 on June 15 in game two.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) David Wagner hits a single into the gap against Las Veg ...
Coach: Summer best time for young players to hone skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Focusing solely on player development this summer, Southern Nevada Eagles 14U suffered a minor setback, finishing the week with a 1-2 record.

(Deborah Wall) Smooth-water raft trips along the Colorado River offer unique views of Glen Cany ...
Raft trip offers glimpse at hidden wonderland
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

One of the most enchanting stretches of the Colorado River starts at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and winds about 15 miles downstream to Lees Ferry. It’s extremely difficult to access by land, so the most enjoyable and easiest way to see this hidden wonderland is by taking a raft trip with a local rafting company.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School senior Aimee Garcia, who was the Class 3A state champion ...
Eight Eagles earn all-state honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting the tone for excellence athletically this spring, eight Boulder City High School athletes were named to the Nevada all-state teams in their respective sports, which highlight the top players in each sport regardless of classification.

Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for ...
BCHS wins ‘Cup’ for top athletics, academics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Displaying excellence in both athletics and academics, Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for the third consecutive year.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Matthew Pickens of the Southern Nevada Eagles hits a gr ...
Eagles score double-digit victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 14U baseball team in the Connie Mack League cruised to a trio of double-digits victories this week, defeating Palo Verde 12-2 on Friday, June 7, and Faith Lutheran 24-2 and 11-3 on Saturday, June 8, advancing to 6-1 on the season.

(Meghan Schaper) Members of Boulder City High School’s boys golf team are, from left, Ja ...
Schaper named coach of year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s Andy Schaper was named 3A boys golf coach of the year after leading his team to a state champion runner-up finish this spring.

Troy Connell, seen pitching for the Boulder City High School Eagles in May, struck out seven ba ...
Team benefits from Eagles’ coaching
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Inheriting nearly the varsity baseball roster from Boulder City High School, Southern Nevada Eagles head coach Jimmy Lee said he feels confident about his team’s prospects of competing in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) After scoring a run Chase Calvez, left, followed by Isa ...
Coach sees talent in young players
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The future of Boulder City High School baseball will be on display this summer as the Southern Nevada Eagles 14u team takes the field in the Nevada Connie Mack League.

(Deborah Wall) Big Bear Lake is about 8 miles long and about 1 mile wide; it offers 23 miles of ...
Big Bear Lake offers myriad sights, activities
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Big Bear Lake, California, is an easy drive from Boulder City, less than four hours away in the San Bernardino Mountains. This resort town is at an elevation of 7,000 feet, making it a fine place to escape the blistering summers of the surrounding deserts. Summer average daily high temperatures are in the high 70s, with nights dipping down into the 40s.