Trip to Banshee Canyon short but adventurous

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
September 29, 2021 - 2:32 pm
 
(Deborah Wall) Ring bolts were placed in this narrow slot canyon by the Bureau of Land Management in the 1970s. Banshee Canyon, within the Mojave National Preserve, is at the base of the Ring Trail.
(Deborah Wall) The ringbolts to access Banshee Canyon in the Mojave National Preserve were spaced for adults, so children have to reach farther to grasp them.

The Rings Trail to Banshee Canyon is a short but adventurous outing in California’s Mojave National Preserve. It offers the unique challenge of navigating a narrow slot canyon using ring bolts to aid you, on both the descent and the return.

Located in the Hole-in-the-Wall area of the park, the trailhead is less than a couple of hours’ drive from Boulder City, but once you’re off the highway and into this area of California, you’ll find remote territory and empty roads. The trailhead is 4,288 feet in elevation, so expect it to be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than in the city.

From the parking area, walk behind the interpretive signs and follow the path, which is well-worn yet rock-strewn. In a minute you will reach the top of the slot canyon that takes you down to Banshee Canyon. It starts just after you reach a sharp left turn along the rocks and immediately becomes very steep and narrow. This will be the initial drop-off point and the beginning of the first set of ring bolts put in place by the Bureau of Land Management in the 1970s.

The easiest way to get started on the descent is to turn around and face the wall where the rings are located. Grab the first ring and lower yourself down, so one of your feet is firmly in a lower ring or atop one of the bolts anchoring each of the four rings. Then grab the next ring down and lower the other foot. Repeat until you are standing on firm ground.

The next section is longer, about 10 feet, with six ring bolts, but they are placed more conveniently, and people have stacked boulders to help your footing at the bottom. Keep in mind that the bolts were spaced for adults, so children will most likely need some help.

Once you are out of the slot section, walk out through the canyon walls where it opens considerably and you are in Banshee Canyon proper. Its formations can appear grotesque and spooky, and if the wind is blowing you will hear eerie noises suggesting the mourning wail of the banshee in Irish legends.

These formations resulted millions of years ago from volcanic eruptions. Where gas was trapped it created the holes, windows and other formations before you. With further natural erosion from wind and rain, the holes have enlarged and become a delight to explore, especially for children.

Hole-in-the-Wall is not the famous outlaw hangout that went by that name in the 19th century (that’s located in Wyoming’s Big Horn Mountains). But in the early 20th century, the region that is now the park saw bitter confrontations between small ranchers and a bigger cattle company. Local historians say one of the small operators resented being accused of rustling by his larger neighbor, so he named Hole-in-the-Wall after the famed outlaw den, thus rubbing the bigger outfit’s corporate nose in the reputation it had created for him.

Fill your gas tank before leaving Nevada and bring everything you will need for the day, such as water and food, spare tire and other emergency equipment, as there are no services in the park; even cellphones are unreliable. Two campgrounds are open, but because of wildfire danger, no open fires are allowed in the park at this time.

The Kelso Depot, a charming former train station preserved and adapted as a visitor center and museum, is currently closed because of a mechanical failure in its climate-control system, but Hole-in-the-Wall Information Center remains open on a limited basis, as staffing allows. Before your visit, be sure to look up the park website at www.nps.gov/moja and download a map for directions to the trailhead.

That’s also the place to find road conditions, the weather forecast and other alerts. Doing that is a good idea on any backroad adventure, but here it is imperative. This is not a good park to hike in or drive around in when rain threatens or immediately after a storm.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

THE LATEST
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore rushed for 14 ...
Offense sets the tone for 27-22 victory over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending a two-game skid, Boulder City High School’s football team got back in the win column Friday, Sept. 24, with a 27-22 victory over Pahrump Valley.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Bree Leavitt, a junior at Boulder City High School, sco ...
Lady Eagles soccer team on hot streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Flying high coming into October, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team sits at 5-0-1 on the season, outscoring its last two opponents 17-1 and head coach Arnold Oeland said he really likes the makeup on this year’s squad.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Lilly Mikkelson hits the ba ...
Roundup: Tennis teams cruise to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally finding a quality opponent to play, both Boulder City High School tennis programs got in near full matches for the first time in weeks.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Torryn Pinkard carries th ...
Eagles at crossroad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team sits at a crossroad entering the week at 2-2 on the season after losing a nail-biter to rival Virgin Valley 34-28 on Friday, Sept. 17.

(Getty Images)
Girls take second in home tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team finished second overall with a 6-3 record in the eight-team pool at the Boulder City Invitational it hosted this past weekend.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Sean Pendleton added a goal fo ...
Roundup: Boys soccer team splits pair of games
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting its last pair of games, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team stands at 4-2 on the season after defeating Mater East on Friday, Sept. 17, and falling to Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Lane Pusko looks for the ball in the Eagles’ 6-0 w ...
Eagles find their place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team routed a pair of opponents by a combined 15-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season as it rebounded from a recent loss.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Mary Henderson, a senior at Boulder City High School, fini ...
Roundup: Henderson top Eagle at invitational
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Sept. 11, senior Mary Henderson finished in second place for the Boulder City High School girls cross-country team.

Boys tennis players cruise to win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from last week’s loss with a big win over 4A Liberty, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team cruised past the Patriots 12-6 on Monday, Sept. 13.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Seniors Kannon, left, and Kenny Rose finished 2-1 against The ...
Lessons learned from loss on tennis court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Learning a valuable lesson early in the season, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team suffered an uncharacteristic loss to The Meadows 12-6 on Sept. 1.