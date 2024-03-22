Trio of Eagles receive state honors

Honored for their achievements, a trio of Boulder City High School star athletes were named to the All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the top athletes in the state regardless of classification.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Splitting the defense, senior Roman Rose makes his way to the basket against SLAM Academy in an 85-56 victory this season.

Representing the boys basketball program, senior Roman Rose and junior Luke Wright were both named honorable mention selections, along with junior girls flag football star Makayla Nelson.

“It’s a great honor for both of them, it’s very well deserved,” boys basketball coach John Balistere said. “They both had great seasons, not just offensively but all around. They were a big reason why we won 20 games this season.”

Two key starters for the Eagles, Rose and Wright were part of 10 non-5A or 4A players to make the 53-player All-Southern Nevada team.

Leading the boys to a 20-5 record, Wright averaged 16 points with 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game, while Rose averaged 14.9 points with 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals.

A star in her own sport, Nelson was part of six non-5A or 4A players to make the 52-player All-Southern Nevada team.

“She did great for us this season, we are really proud of her,” flag football coach Kevin Ruth said. “Honorable mention is a huge accomplishment. She is as competitive and coachable as you get and that’s what separates her.”

In a class of her own in the 3A classification, Nelson led the Eagles to a 3A state runner-up finish with her dual-threat playmaking ability.

Helping the Eagles rebound from 10-8 season the year prior with a 16-3 finish in her first season at the helm of the offense, Nelson completed 163-278 (58.6%) passing for 1,689 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,438 and 19 touchdowns.

