Sports

Trio of Eagles make All-State first team

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 9, 2023 - 8:21 am
 
Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Roman Rose sets the ball during volleyball action earlier this season. He, along with Brady Sorenson and Travis Hess were named to the all state first team.

Dominating the 3A landscape en route to their third consecutive 3A state championship, three Boulder City High School boys volleyball players were named to the 3A All-State first team, while a pair were named second team selections.

Winning a school record 32 games, the Eagles dropped two matches all season to 3A opponents, behind a powerful offense attack consisting of juniors Brady Sorenson, Travis Hess and Roman Rose.

Shining in his new role as the Eagles top offensive threat, Sorenson led the way with a school record of 411 kills, while adding 139 digs with 64 serving aces and 22 blocks.

“It has been a goal of mine for a long time to be selected to the all state team, so I knew I would have to practice and work harder than ever to achieve that goal,” Sorenson said. “It feels amazing being able to finally see that the hard work paid off in the end.”

Forming a dynamic duo at the net, Hess added 314 kills, with 87 blocks and 16 digs.

Starring as the team’s setter in his first year ever playing the position, Rose led the 3A with 907 assists, while finishing second in the state regardless of classification.

“I think I handled the transition very well,” Rose said. “Being second in the state for assists shows the hard work I put into become a good setter and having big hitters like Travis and Brady made my job easier as well.”

Giving the Eagles depth, senior Tyler Lemmel and junior Ike Pappas were named second team 3A All-State selections for their roles in the Eagles’ championship success.

An all-around contributor for the Eagles, Lemmel generated 124 kills, with 54 blocks, 48 digs and 46 aces, while Pappas served as a defensive specialist with a team-high 224 digs and 51 aces.

“I’m happy they were all recognized,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “They’ve all worked extremely hard and were the reason we’ve been able to be successful.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

